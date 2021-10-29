What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Ragdoll’ and ‘South Park Covid’
The thriller Ragdoll will premiere on AMC+ on Nov. 11 with new episodes weekly on Thursdays. Disgraced detective DS Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) has just been reinstated to the London police when he and his colleagues, newly-promoted DI Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira) and young American DC Lake Edmunds (Lucy Hale) are called to a grim discovery. A “ragdoll” hangs from the ceiling, made up of six different body parts.
Here’s upcoming deals and programs:
South Park will premiere its first of 14 made-for-streaming films next month on Paramount+, as part of creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s new six-year mega-deal with ViacomCBS. The made-for-TV event, South Park: Post Covid, will premiere on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. A second one will debut in December. No plot details were announced. South Park has been renewed through Season 30 at Comedy Central.
Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving, streaming Nov. 18, is part of Peacock’s holiday fare. Mother Julie passes on her recipes by teaching her kids to cook. Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg will host and executive produce the competition series Baking It. Eight teams of two talented home bakers compete for cash prizes, judged by four opinionated real-life grandmothers and fantastic bakers.
Acorn will debut The Madame Blanc Mysteries on Nov. 15. In this six-part cozy British mystery, antique dealer Jean White (Sally Lindsay, Mount Pleasant), is devastated when husband Rory dies during his regular French buying trip. Jean visits antique hub Sainte Victoire, where she discovers the town is hiding a few secrets of its own.
Craig Robinson (The Office) is in production with Killing It, a new comedy on Peacock. The streamer describes it as “a comedy about class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes.” The main cast includes Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, and Jet Miller. Robinson reunites with Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor.
Benedict Cumberbatch headlines Londongrad, a limited series for HBO. He will play Alexander Litvinenko, a former KGB agent who was poisoned by Polonium-210 in 2006. Now in development, the series is based on “The Terminal Spy,” a book by Alan Cowell.
Revenge Inc is a new drama being developed at Netflix. It’s an original idea from Dark Horse, which has a first-look deal with the streamer. The story isn’t known, but it is not based on a Dark Horse comic. Matthew Arnold serves as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the project. Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, and Chris Tongue of Dark Horse Entertainment will also executive produce.
-
Redbox has signed a deal with global sports-entertainment company Team Whistle to have its Palomino Media Group handle direct sales for Redbox’s ad-supported streaming video platform. Redbox has been aggressively expanding its free streaming efforts and recently added Yahoo Finance, 10 local news channels from Cox Media Group and children’s channel Happy Kids. The company also has a content deal with Lionsgate, offering more than 5,000 movies and TV shows.