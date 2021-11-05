What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Saved By The Bell, Season 2’ and Top Gear’

Peacock’s hit comedy “Saved By The Bell” debuts season 2 on Nov. 24. Bayside High gears up to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition. Daisy copes with a new student elected student council VP, while Jamie leans on Lexi in the wake of his parents’ divorce.

Disney+ original series “Foodtastic” will stream on Dec. 15. Hosted by the Emmy-winning actress Keke Palmer, “Foodtastic” is an immersive global competition series. Artists create extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food. From vegetables to cheese, everyday items are transformed into works of art.

Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”) will play real-life drug queenpin Griselda Blanco in “Griselda,” a limited series at Netflix . Blanco created a lucrative drug cartel and blended violence with charm, becoming known as the “Black Widow.”

“Top Gear” returns to BBC America and AMC+ on Nov. 23. In their fifth season at the wheel, hosts Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness hit the road in a series of challenges designed to push them and their cars to the limit including an expedition to Iceland and a stop at the British Grand Prix.

Regina King and David E. Kelley are tapped to adapt Tom Wolfe’s “A Man in Full” at Netflix. King will produce and direct the first three episodes of the series, while Kelley doubles as a writer and showrunner. Per the streamer: “When Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.”

Spartan Race, a global experiential sport and extreme wellness brand, and FAST Studios, the Los Angeles-based venture studio, announced a strategic new partnership to launch SpartanTV, a FAST channel geared to Spartan fans worldwide. The new channel just launched this week on XUMO, with additional platforms to follow. The Spartan brand claims a fan base of more than 10 million enthusiasts around the world.

BET+ is adding eight new original movies for the winter holidays, four times as many as the service launched last year. The seasonal films include “A Rich Christmas,” “Soul Santa,” “The Jenkins Family Christmas,” “Christmas Déjà Vu,” “The Business of Christmas 2,” “Merry Switchmas,” “A Christmas Wish” and “Christmas for Sale.” Six of these titles will later air on BET and BET Her.

HGTV, announced “Build It Forward,” a new series developed in collaboration with Lowe’s. The series highlights Lowe’s 100 Hometowns, which completed 100 impact projects in communities across the country in recognition of the company’s centennial. HGTV, which streams on discovery+ and Philo, will produce a five-part series, hosted by Matt Blashaw and Taniya Nayak.