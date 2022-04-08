What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Severance,’ ‘Ice Age: Scrat Tales,’ Tom Brady

AppleTV+ has renewed breakout sci-fi, workplace thriller “Severance” for a second season. The first season wraps up on Friday, April 8. The show follows a group of office workers in a sinister, sterile corporation who — for a variety of personal reasons — voluntarily undergo a procedure that implants a chip into their brains to divide their work lives from their personal lives. The series stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and more.

Check out the trailer for ‘Severance’ and stream the finally on Apple TV+ on Friday:

Upcoming shows and deals:

“Ice Age: Scrat Tales,” six new animated shorts starring beloved saber-toothed squirrel Scrat, will hit Disney+ on April 13. This time, Scrat and the mischievous Baby Scrat, alternately bond and battle for ownership of the highly treasured acorn. The set of shorts feature the vocal talents of Chris Wedge (Scrat) and Kari Wahlgren (Baby Scrat).

Netflix will debut its series adaptation of “The Lincoln Lawyer” on May 13. The show’s 10-episode first season is based on the books by crime-fiction author Michael Connelly. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is lawyer Mickey Haller, who runs his practice out of a vintage Lincoln Town Car. He’s joined by Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Samson. Matthew McConaughey starred in the 2011 big-screen adaptation.

“Man in the Arena: Tom Brady” is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, where subscribers can access the first nine episodes of the ESPN+ documentary series. Tom Brady shares a first-hand account of his Super Bowl appearances. The tenth and final episode arrives on ESPN+ later this month. Each episode focuses on a single Super Bowl appearance, beginning with Super Bowl XXXVI when Brady took over as quarterback for the New England Patriots.

AMC Networks is developing a new series for Bob Odenkirk (“Breaking Bad”) for 2023 called “Straight Man.” It is based on the novel by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo. “Straight Man” is a midlife crisis story set at Railton College, told by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the chair of the English department in an underfunded college in Pennsylvania’s Rust Belt.

“Snowfall” will end after its upcoming sixth season. The popular drama, about the explosion of the crack epidemic of the early 1980s, was co-created by the late “Boyz n the Hood” director John Singleton, Eric Amadio and Dave Andron. It streams on Hulu after its FX broadcast.