What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ ‘Shotgun Wedding’
Jennifer Lopez’s movie “Shotgun Wedding” is headed to Amazon Prime Video after the streamer secured the film’s U.S. distribution rights. After a short time in movie theaters, the action-comedy will hit the service, though no release date has been slated. Josh Duhamel co-stars. Earlier this year, Lopez’s musical romantic comedy “Marry Me,” while streaming on Peacock, collected $49 million at the global box office.
Upcoming shows and deals:
- “Star Trek: Picard” will end with the upcoming third season Paramount+ has announced. Sir Patrick Stewart’s “Star Trek: The Next Generation” co-stars LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner will join the show for the final season. The announcement came on April 5, a day that resonates with Star Trek fans, because according to Trek lore, April 5, 2063 was the day that humans made first contact with Vulcans.
- “The Biggest Little Farm: The Return,” a sequel to the 2018 documentary on the making of Apricot Lane Farms, debuts on Disney+ on Earth Day on April 22. From Nat Geo, the doc tells the story of John and Molly Chester, who abandon their urban life in Los Angeles to live on a barren farm to grow delicious food in harmony with nature in Ventura County.
Joel Edgerton will star in a new “Dark Matter” series adaptation as a physicist who suddenly finds himself in an alternate version of his life. The show will stream on Apple TV+. Blake Crouch will serve as writer and showrunner on the series, based on his 2016 novel. Crouch will write the pilot script and Louis Leterrier (“Now You See Me,” “Lupin,”) is set to direct the first four episodes of the nine-episode series.
Harrison Ford has been cast in “Shrinking,” Apple TV+’s 10-episode comedy about a therapist (Jason Segel) who starts to tell his clients exactly what he thinks, forgoing ethics and training. Ford stars in his first major TV series role. He plays Dr. Phil Rhodes, a down-to-earth therapist grappling with illness and his own legacy.
- Peacock, NBCU’s streaming service, is now part of American Airlines’ inflight entertainment roster. The dedicated Peacock channel features a large content well, including “Bel-Air” and “Girls5eva.” Customers can access Peacock’s channel via seat-back devices and the American Airlines app.
The rise of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini will be featured in an eight-part series on Sky TV. It will be based on Antonio Scurati’s novel “M. Son of the Century,” showing how Italy surrendered to dictatorship. The show spans the founding of Fasci Italiani in 1919 to Mussolini’s infamous speech in parliament following the murder of socialist MP Giacomo Matteotti in 1925. Production begins in 2023. The series will launch on Sky and streaming service Now in all Sky markets across Europe.
Discovery and data, measurement and analytics company EDO have partnered to help clients optimize TV ads. With EDO’s Ad EnGage offering, Discovery can measure consumer interest and intent on search activity following a TV ad. The data will be leveraged during the 2022-23 Upfront season across Discovery’s portfolio of linear and streaming brands. Discovery Premiere sales package lets brands exclusively advertise in a curated mix of premiere episodes.