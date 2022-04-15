 Skip to Content
What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Sneakerella,’ ‘Life & Beth,’ ‘The Witcher’

Fern Siegel

The new pop/hip-hop musical “Sneakerella,” will premiere on May 13 on Disney+. This new musical film, set in the vibrant street-sneaker subculture of New York City, puts a contemporary twist on the “Cinderella” fairy tale. El (Chosen Jacobs), an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens, is a stock boy in a shoe store. Sparks fly after a chance encounter with Kira (Lexi Underwood), the daughter of sneaker royalty.

Check out the trailer for “Sneakerella”:

Upcoming shows and deals:

  • Hulu has renewed the Amy Schumer-starring “Life & Beth” series for a 10-episode second season. The show’s first season debuted on March 18. Schumer plays a woman who sounds like she’s living a great life — good job, good relationship — but a sudden incident forces her to question if she is living an authentic life. “A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward,” according to the streamer. Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, and Laura Benanti co-star in the first season. Schumer writes, directs and, executive produces the series.

  • Bel Powley (“The Morning Show”), Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”), and Joe Cole (“Peaky Blinders”) will star in the eight-episode Disney+ series about the real-life Miep Gies. Gies helped hide Anne Frank and her family during WWII. Principal photography will begin this summer 2022 in Prague and Amsterdam. Gies (Powley), a 20-something secretary, was asked by her boss, Otto Frank (Schreiber), to hide his family from the Nazis. For two years, Miep, her husband Jan (Joe Cole), and several others watched over the eight people hiding in the secret annex. Gies found Anne’s diary when she was taken away and preserved it.

  • Blue Ant Media just launched the free, ad-supported streaming channel Homeful on The Roku Channel in the U.S. and Canada. Homeful focuses on home design, real estate, and renovations. The Roku Channel now carries all Blue Ant Media’s streamers, including Love Nature in the U.S. in both English and Spanish; HauntTV in the U.S. and Canada; TotalCrime in the U.S., and its sister channel CrimeTime, in Canada.

  • HGTV has greenlit six new series for its 2022-2023 programming slate. The categories included design and ancestry. The new series are “Revealed,” “Renovation 911,” “Luxe for Less,” “Fix My Frankenhouse,” “Saving the Manor,” and “Small Town Potential.” These series will all be streamed on discovery+.

  • Justin Bartha will reprise the character of Riley Poole from the “National Treasure” franchise in the upcoming Disney+ original series of the same name. This new series centers on Jess (Lisette Alexis), who embarks on an adventure to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

  • STN Video announced a multi-year extension of its exclusive video content distribution agreement with Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball. In addition to U.S. and Canadian publishers, the renewal expands STN’s video distribution territory to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. STN will also have highlights and other video assets for all MiLB teams. This expanded renewal gives STN publishers exclusive digital access to MLB game highlights, interviews, top plays, and other MLB videos in both English and Spanish.

  • Netflix’sThe Witcher” has added new actors for season three. Robbie Amell (“Upload,” “The Flash”) will play Gallatin, Meng’er Zhang (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) will portray Milva, Hug Skinner (“Mamma Mia Here We Go Again!”) has been cast as Prince Radovid, and Christelle Elwin (“Half Bad”) is playing Mistle.

