What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 and ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’

“Squid Game” creator, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed the show got a second season order from Netflix. He promises “Gi-hun will come back, he’ll do something for the world.” Dong-hyuk added another potential idea for season two involving the police, using the Frontman as a focus.

The first season followed 456 desperate contestants as they competed in a deadly survival game involving multiple rounds of childhood games. The goal was to win gobs of cash to change their troubled lives. “Squid Game” was so popular Netflix reported 142 million of Nielsen’s 214 million households watched at least two minutes of any “Squid Game” episode within the first 28 days of its availability. It debuted Sept. 17.

Upcoming deals and programs:

“Star Trek: Prodigy” has been renewed for a second season at Paramount+. The CG-animated series aimed at a younger demo “follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future,” according to the streamer. The “Star Trek: Prodigy” voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray and Ella Purnell.

“No Time To Die” just became available to rent on digital platforms in the U.S. — one month after the James Bond film’s release in theaters. Daniel Craig’s last adventure as James Bond will be available on Amazon, Apple, Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum and Vudu for $19.99. The premium video-on-demand rental will provide viewers 48 hours of access to the film. Craig’s previous Bond films are spread out over multiple streaming options. The four films leading up to “No Time to Die” are all available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, YouTube and Google Play.

No Time to Die September 29, 2021 Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

AMC+’s “Anne Boleyn” will debut Dec. 9. The three-part psychological thriller stars Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”). The drama explores the final months of Queen Anne Boleyn’s life from her perspective, as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter Elizabeth and challenges the patriarchy longing to eliminate her. “Anne Boleyn” shows her strength, vulnerabilities and determination to be taken seriously.

For the first time, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be live streamed by Peacock. Peacock’s parade float will also take flight. The float will feature a camera perched on top of the Peacock, which will stream a bird’s-eye view of the event. Onboard the float will be the stars of Peacock’s breakout original comedy series, “Girls5eva,” including Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps, who will perform the series’ hit song “Famous 5eva.”

Jeff Wilbusch (“Unorthodox”) has been cast as the lead, Avraham Avraham, in Peacock’s “The Missing” series, an adaptation of “The Missing File,” Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani‘s novel. Avraham Avraham is an NYPD detective whose belief in mankind is his superpower. He has a deep spirituality and religious principles, but questions his own humanity when a routine investigation goes awry. David E. Kelley will be a writer, showrunner and executive producer. Originally published in Hebrew in 2011 and in the U.S. in 2013, “The Missing File” is the first in a series of novels featuring police inspector Avraham Avraham.

MHz Choice will premiere five new series spanning different countries and genres. From Italian TV comes family saga “A Promised Life” and “Happily Never After.” “Changing Rooms (Vestiaires)” is an offbeat short-form French comedy series set in the locker room of a differently-abled swim team. Germany’s “Marnow Murders” has two detectives track a serial killer, while the Belgian series “A Good Year” is a crazy caper about a gang that claims to have found Hitler’s wine cellar.

Daniel Dae Kim has been cast in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” He plays the role of Fire Lord Ozai, the ruthless leader of the Fire Nation. He demands impossible standards, especially from his teenaged son, Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu). Prior to this Netflix series, the cartoon was adapted into a comic book and graphic novel series and the 2010 live-action feature film, “The Last Airbender,” directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

Tubi has added additional titles to its anime line-up from NIS America, which now totals 17 shows. Among the signature titles now available on the free streaming service are “Toradora!,” “Cardcaptor Sakura,” “PandoraHearts” and “Yuruyuri.”

“Squid Game”

“Star Trek: Prodigy”