What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Tehran,’ ‘61st Street’

Apple TV+ released the teaser trailer for season 2 of “Tehran,” the Emmy-winning Israeli spy series. The new season, which follows the adventures of Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan), will see Glenn Close join the cast alongside season one stars Sultan, Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, Arash Marandi and Shila Ommi. The series returns May 6.

An AMC+ original “61st Street” premieres April 10. The two-season thriller moves through the Chicago criminal-justice system. An investigation into a deadly drug bust threatens to unravel the police department’s code of silence. It stars Courtney B. Vance.

The English adaptation of “Call My Agent” arrives in late April on Sundance Now. The show keeps the premise of the hit French series, in which a talent agency staff must hustle to keep clients happy after the abrupt death of their founder — all while juggling their own personal and love lives.

Stingray Group Inc launched 17 free ad-supported channels on streamer Galxy TV in the U.S. and Canada. The new Music section features Qello Concerts by Stingray, Stingray Karaoke, Stingray Classica, Stingray DJAZZ, Stingray CMusic, Stingray Naturescape and 11 Stingray Music channels for users to access at no extra cost. Qello Concerts by Stingray features concert-films and award-winning music documentaries from the biggest and most influential artists, bands, and musicians.

“The Cellar” debuts on Shudder on April 15. Filmed on location in Roscommon, Ireland, “The Cellar” is the story of Keira Woods (Elisha Cuthbert), whose daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house. Keira soon discovers there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling their home that she must confront in order to save her family.

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) will star in the drama “Big Swiss,” being developed at HBO. Comer plays Flavia aka “Big Swiss, ” who anonymously transcribes sex therapy sessions in upstate New York. When a woman becomes fixated with one of the patients, an explosive relationship begins.

Disney+ is introducing a singalong version of “Encanto” on March 18. Subscribers can follow the on-screen lyrics and sing along to their favorite songs, including “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Family Madrigal.” Future singalong titles include “Frozen,” “Frozen 2,” “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) and Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” (2017).