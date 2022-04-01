What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Ten Percent,’ ‘Hidden Assets’

Shout Factory will launch a new horror streaming channel this spring, Scream Factory TV. It will feature horror films, thrillers, and sci-fi movies, with a particular focus on cult classics. The titles will be available on demand and as a 24/7 stream.

A “Bridgerton” spinoff, from series creator Shonda Rhimes, will stream on Netflix. India Amarteifio (“Line of Duty”) will play the young Queen Charlotte in the untitled, upcoming series. “Betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting,” reads her character description from Netflix. Golda Rosheuvel, who originated the character in “Bridgerton’s” debut season, returns as Queen Charlotte.