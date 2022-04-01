What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Ten Percent,’ ‘Hidden Assets’
The Sundance Now series, “Ten Percent,” based on the original hit French series “Call My Agent!,” debuts April 29. It follows the London talent agency Nightingale Hart as it struggles to adapt to economic challenges, causing personal and professional turmoil for its agents. But duty calls as their celebrity clients are in constant need of help. Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Prasanna Puwanarajah, and Maggie Steed star, with A-list cameos from Helena Bonham Carter, Dominic West, David Oyelowo, and others.
Upcoming shows and deals:
-
A new Irish crime drama “Hidden Assets” debuts on April 18 on Acorn TV. It stars Angeline Ball as Emer Byrne — Ireland’s Criminal Assets Bureau’s lead detective — who explores a conspiracy involving drugs, terrorism, and political corruption. The six-episode international thriller is set in Co Clare, a small town in Ireland, and the world’s diamond capital, Antwerp, Belgium.
-
Director Robert Rodriquez will reimagine his 2001 “Spy Kids” for Netflix. He will write and direct the new film, which much like the original, will center on a multicultural family of international spies. The original movie birthed three sequels.
- A competition series based on secret agent 007 has been greenlit at Amazon Prime Video. The eight-part show will have contestants compete in a global adventure to win the ultimate prize — up to $1.3 million. The series is shot in many of the locations featured in the James Bond films.
-
Shout Factory will launch a new horror streaming channel this spring, Scream Factory TV. It will feature horror films, thrillers, and sci-fi movies, with a particular focus on cult classics. The titles will be available on demand and as a 24/7 stream.
-
A “Bridgerton” spinoff, from series creator Shonda Rhimes, will stream on Netflix. India Amarteifio (“Line of Duty”) will play the young Queen Charlotte in the untitled, upcoming series. “Betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting,” reads her character description from Netflix. Golda Rosheuvel, who originated the character in “Bridgerton’s” debut season, returns as Queen Charlotte.
Bridgerton
Wealth, lust, and betrayal set in the backdrop of Regency era England, seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.
-
Cinedigm’s Dove Channel is growing at great speed. The AVOD recorded 5.4 million viewers in February, up 47% year-over-year. Cinedign’s paid subscribers hit over 663,000 in February. Growth is driven by demand for the service on Amazon Prime Channels, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity, Dish Network, YouTube TV, and more.
-
An eight-part Tour de France documentary series is planned for Netflix. With the participation of France Télévisions and produced by Quadbox, the series will follow the eight teams that compete in the world’s most intense bike race.