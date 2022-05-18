What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘The Boys,’ ‘Black Mirror,’ ‘Bupkis’
Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys” will return to the streaming service for its third season on June 3. A group of vigilantes exposes the truth about The Seven and Vought — the conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. Season three stars include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, and Dominique McElligott.
Watch the Trailer for Season 3 of “The Boys”

Upcoming shows and deals
- After three years, “Black Mirror” is getting a sixth season on Netflix. The series, which explores technology and the effect it has on society, last aired on the streamer in 2019 and according to Variety will feature more episodes than season five, which had three. Sources also indicate the new run of episodes will be “even more cinematic in scope.”
- Edie Falco has joined the cast of the Peacock comedy “Bupkis.” Falco will play Pete Davidson’s mom in the fictionalized comedy series about the “SNL” star’s life.
- “For all Mankind” returns on June 10 for its 10-episode third season on Apple TV+. This season, NASA scrambles to get its astronauts to Mars before the Russians and the West Germans. The previous two seasons took us from the 1969 historic moon landing to the late 1980s. The drama is now set in the early 1990s.
- discovery+ will explore home renovation and design in the greenlit series “We Bought A Funeral Home.” The six hour-long episodes will document the quirky journey of Heather and Arryn Blumberg and their two kids who trade in city life to renovate a 12,000-square-foot Victorian funeral home in Dresden, Ontario. The series is slated to air in October.

Netflix is set to release documentary series “The Future Of…” The first six episodes stream June 21 and the remaining six will drop on June 28. Per the streamer: “What if we could look into the future to see how every aspect of our daily lives – from raising pets and house plants to what we eat and how we date – will be impacted by technology? ‘The Future Of’… will reveal surprising and personal predictions about the rest of our lives — and the lives of generations to come.”

Comcast and XUMO launched the Xfinity What to Watch channel on the free XUMO app. The channel brings entertainment recommendations from Xfinity’s team of movie and TV editors. The team has been curating content collections across its platforms for more than 10 years. Xumo also launched five new channels for its second game show week: “Fear Factor,” “The Price is Right,” “Supermarket Sweep,” “Buzzr” and “Wipeout.”

TCM announced a new original limited series, “Follow the Thread,” hosted by Alicia Malone. It examines the connection between fashion and film, airing on TCM on June 4 and streaming on HBO Max on June 17. The series is inspired by The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s new exhibition: In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español have launched on YouTube TV through the streaming service’s Spanish Plan and Spanish Plus add-on. The service supplies live sports and original programming, available via the Spanish Plan for new subscribers at $24.99 per month for the first six months and $34.99 per month thereafter.

“Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” returns with new shows on June 24 on Apple TV. Jack and his friends set out to solve a mystery: Who is behind the random acts of kindness popping up all over town? The season will also include four shorts in which Jack interviews real kids about their acts of kindness.