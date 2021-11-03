What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘The Pact’ and ‘Drew’s Dream Car’

The captivating six-part thriller “The Pact” makes its U.S. debut on Sundance Now and AMC+ on December 2. When young brewery boss Jack (Aneurin Bernard, “Dunkirk”) is found dead, a chain of events draws his four employees Anna (Laura Fraser, “Better Call Saul”), Nancy (Julie Hesmondhalgh, “Broadchurch”), Louie (Eiry Thomas, “Keeping Faith”) and Cat (Heledd Gwynn. “Ordinary Lies”) into a pact of silence, bound by a secret that will change their lives forever.

“Drew’s Dream Car” is a look at the construction of Drew Scott’s (“Property Brothers”) dream car. He asks master mechanic Ant Anstead to design and build the custom car, along with creative input from his family, including brother Jonathan Scott. The show debuts on discovery+ on Dec. 18.

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) has co-created and stars in HBO Max’s “The Big Brunch,” a cooking competition series that celebrates the most inspiring, but undiscovered culinary voices in the country. Chefs will be offered the opportunity to share their stories and their business dreams, while competing for a major prize. The show is set to premiere in 2022.

Documentary+, a streaming platform for premium nonfiction film and television, is now available as a 24/7 linear FAST channel on Samsung TVs in the US. Samsung TV Plus audiences can find Documentary+’s curated collection via the Samsung TV Plus app in the Smart Hub. In addition to Samsung, Documentary+ is streaming 24/7 as a FAST channel on VIZIO, XUMO and LG as well as an on-demand app on Apple TV, Amazon and Roku, mobile devices and www.docplus.com.

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek,” “Best in Show”) will host an unscripted travel series “The Reluctant Traveler” for Apple TV+. Levy will visit some of the world’s most remarkable hotels, as well as explore their locations and cultures. Levy will exec produce the series alongside David Brindley. The series will be produced by ITV subsidiary Twofour. A premiere date and episode count have not yet been determined.

Redbox has signed a content deal with Fremantle to further accelerate the company’s free streaming service. The deal adds Free Ad Supported Television (FAST) channels, which begin streaming Dec. 1. They include BUZZR, The Price Is Right: The Barker Era and the Baywatch channel.

The documentary “Dean Martin: King of Cool” premieres on TCM on Nov. 19. Director Tom Donahue will appear alongside TCM host Ben Mankiewicz to introduce the documentary and four of Dean Martin’s most iconic films, including “Ocean’s 11” (1960) and “The Caddy” (1959). A founding member of the Rat Pack, King of Cool dives into Martin’s life through never-before-seen archival footage, including his time with Jerry Lewis, his movies and his TV show and roasts.

BBC Select the documentary streamer announced its first co-production, “History of Mother Earth: Gaia Uncovered” with award-winning historian Bettany Hughes. It will premiere alongside new docuseries “Nature and Us: A History through Art” with art historian James Fox. Both shows will premiere Monday, November 1. Hughes travels to Greece, Egypt, Istanbul and the UK to see what the ancient world can teach us.