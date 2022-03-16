What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ ‘Ms. Marvel’
It was just announced that “The Umbrella Academy” gets a season three debut June 22 on Netflix. While Season 2 took place in 1963 and involved the JFK assassination, the upcoming season returns to a modern timeline, but once that’s altered, our group of heroes face off against the evil Sparrow Academy. The Hotel Oblivion, a prison for super-villains founded by Umbrellas’ founder Reginald Hargreeves, also factors heavily into the season.
Watch the trailer for Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy”
Upcoming show and deals:
- Disney+ released the trailer and poster for “Ms. Marvel.” The series will launch exclusively on the streamer on June 8. The trailer gives viewers a first look at the MCU’s newest superhero as she tries to balance high-school life, her family, and her emerging superpowers. “Ms. Marvel” introduces Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City, N.J. An avid gamer and a Captain Marvel superfan, Kamala doesn’t fit in at school or home. That is until she gets superpowers like the heroes she envies.
- Apple TV+ has scheduled return dates for three of its animated children’s shows. Season two of “Stillwater,” about three siblings who live next door to a wise panda, streams March 18. “Zen Shorts,” an Earth Day special, will air on April 22, and Season 2 of “Doug Unplugs” will return with new episodes on April 1. Also, the animated “Harriet the Spy,” which features Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch, returns May 20. Feldstein and Lynch are preparing to play mother and daughter in the first-ever Broadway revival of “Funny Girl” this spring.
-
Atmosphere News has officially launched Atmosphere Sports. The network is the first sports channel created exclusively for public spaces. It will cover the latest highlights, previews, live betting lines, scores, and conversations from across social media.
-
Tubi’s “Crushed,” a coming-of-age comedy, will premiere in April. The show follows Kate (Bebe Wood), a high-school girl with a huge crush on Jason (Nicholas Alexander Chavez). But when she tries to connect with him on a senior-class trip, things go awry. The Tubi original is directed by Niki Koss (“Night, Night”) and written by Heidi Lux, in her screenwriting debut.
-
STN Video signed a multi-year extension of its video content distribution partnership with the NHL. STN’s online platform allows publishers access to premium videos, accessing NFL game highlights, interviews and top plays.
-
The “Dragon Ball” franchise — “Dragon Ball,” “Dragon Ball Z” and “Dragon Ball GT” — are now available to watch on Crunchyroll in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. These series all join “Dragon Ball Super,” currently available with English subtitles on the platform. Previously only available on Funimation, the shows expand Crunchyroll’s extensive library.
- Baseball fans can relive the history of America’s pastime by watching “Baseball” by Emmy-Award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns. The nine-part documentary streams free on PBS beginning March 31. Viewers can find the series on PBS.org and the PBS Video App. This 1994 series, divided into nine “innings,” introduces viewers to the history of the sport, as well as its impact on pop culture.