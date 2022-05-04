What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Pachinko,’ ‘Afterparty’
Paramount Global signed with YouTube to livestream the world premiere event of the studio’s theatrical release, “Top Gun: Maverick” on May 4 at 6:30 p.m. EST, via Paramount’s branded channels around the world. Tom Cruise reprises his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, still a Navy test pilot, forced to confront the ghosts of his past as he embarks on a dangerous mission.
Check out the trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick”
Upcoming shows and deals:
- The beautiful, multilingual epic “Pachinko” has been renewed for a second season at Apple TV+. The series spans generations and is told in three languages: Korean, Japanese, and English. The drama is based on the bestselling novel Min Jin Lee. “Pachinko” follows a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in hopes of a brighter future. Beginning in the early 1900s, the tale is told by Sunja, the family’s matriarch.
- Joey King (“The Kissing Booth”) will star in Hulu’s “We Were The Lucky Ones,” adapted from the bestselling novel by Georgia Hunter. The eight-episode limited series is inspired by a true story of a Jewish family separated at the beginning of WWII and determined to reunite. The streamer calls it a “triumph of hope and love against all odds.” Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”) is set to direct.
Apple TV’s “Afterparty,” starring Tiffany Haddish as a smart, sassy detective, has added Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Poppy Liu, and Paul Walter Hauser to the second season cast. The new season takes place at a wedding where havoc will reign and Haddish’s character will be called in to investigate.
The Disney+ Latin American series “Disney Intertwined” has been picked up for a second season, with production on Season 2 beginning in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The show is available on Disney+ worldwide. In season two, Marco gets to travel through time from the 1990s to 2021, thanks to a magic bracele, but he also learns the object carries an unknown danger.
Tubi, Fox Entertainment’s free streaming service, is expanding its integration with Nielsen to allow enhanced measurement through its Digital Ad Ratings product. This gives advertisers a more comprehensive view of ad performance on Tubi, inclusive of co-viewing. The streamer is also upping original programming, planning 100 new film and TV titles over the next year as viewership rises.
Allen Media Group-owned The Weather Channel has launched The Weather Channel en Español, the first 24/7 Spanish-language free-streaming weather news network in the United States. The new network sponsors include Ford, GEICO, General Motors, Toyota and Walmart.
FreeCast has a new agreement with Fast Channels TV to bring 15 free new stations to SelectTV. The channels cover various genres, including sports and gaming, music, kids’ and family content, and broad entertainment for our Hispanic audiences. They include: BatteryPop, Bogglesox, SportsTVPlus, Comedy Classics, Wild America TV, Must See Movies, The Spanish Family Channel, Americana Television and The Lounge in Spanish, Rockola Television, Box Playlist, Box Gamers, FITE 24/7, and PXSports Pocket.