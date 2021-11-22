What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Under the Vines’ and ‘Becoming Cousteau’

“Under the Vines” will debut Dec. 6 on Acorn TV, with two of the six episodes in the series. Two unlikely urbanites who dislike each other inherit a failing vineyard in New Zealand. A socialite (Rebecca Gibney) and a failed lawyer (Charles Edwards) have to cope with the business and each other. Their goal: turn Oakley Winery into a successful sell proposition so they can take the money and run.

The “Becoming Cousteau” doc on the iconic French explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau, streams on Disney+ on Nov. 24. His explorations resulted in two long-running television shows, “The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau” and “The Cousteau Odyssey.” The famed Cousteau wrote more than 50 books on his aquatic life and invented the Aqua-Lung, advancing the boundaries of scuba diving.

“The Crown” season five stars Dominic West “The Affair”) as an older Prince Charles, but in the final episode of the Netflix hit, Senan West, his son, will play Prince William. Senan, 13, will play a slightly older version of the young prince. Princess Diana, William’s mother, will be played by Elizabeth Debicki.

Tastemade Travel streaming network just launched. It’s available on Samsung TV Plus, Redbox, VIZIO WatchFree+ and IMDb TV. Shows promote travel as a way to expand one’s worldview. Upcoming shows: “My Family and the Galapagos,” on Dec. 1 and “Gourmet Goes Tribal” on Dec. 16. Tastemade, the streaming lifestyle network, reaches more than 150 million households in nearly 60 countries across more than 20 platforms. It is available in four languages.

Apple TV+’s “The Line” is a four-part documentary series about the provocative 2018 case in which a U.S. Navy SEAL platoon accused its chief, Eddie Gallagher, of war crimes. Featuring an unprecedented look at the culture of the SEALs, the series features interviews with members of SEAL Team 7, Gallagher and his wife Andrea, former Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer, and more. The team was deployed in Iraq to combat ISIS. After they return from the mission, rumors of war crimes, including the murder of a POW, began. “The Line” premieres globally on Nov. 19.

“Blossom” will begin streaming on Tubi on Dec. 1. All five seasons of the show, which aired on NBC from 1990-1995, stars Mayim Bialik (“Big Bang Theory”), Joey Lawrence (“Melissa & Joey”), Jenna von Oy (“The Parkers”), Michael Stoyanov (“Reno 911!”) and Ted Wass (“Soap”). The sitcom follows 15-year old Blossom Russo (Bialik), the only girl living in a house with her divorced father and two older brothers, who dreams of life in a more conventional family.

“Emily in Paris” begins season two on Dec. 22. The fashionable Netflix series still has the 20something Emily coping with career demands, a tangled love life and a possible new romantic interest. The show was the streamer’s most-viewed comedy series of 2020.

Jonah Hill will star as the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia in an untitled biopic for Apple TV+. Both Hill and Martin Scorsese will be producing.

Hulu launched Shop Hulu, an online boutique featuring limited editions of apparel and lifestyle products from Hulu’s popular titles. Among the items are Hulu’s famous collection of Ugly Holiday Sweaters, inspired by “Love, Victor,” “Solar Opposites,” “The Great,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.” The sweaters will be available for purchase starting Nov. 30.