What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘We Are Lady Parts’ and ‘Foodtastic’

“We Are Lady Parts” was renewed for a second season by Peacock. The show is written by Nida Manzoor (“Doctor Who”). All six episodes of season one are streaming now. The series premiered on June 3. Season two will also launch on Channel 4 in the UK. Set in London, the show is about a group of modern Muslim women forming a band. Manzoor is also set to receive the Rose d’Or Emerging Talent Award for her work on the show.

“Foodtastic” will debut on Disney+ on Dec. 15. In the competition series, artists create extravagant larger-than-life sculptures out of food. Actress Keke Palmer, Flour Shop founder Amirah Kassem and NYC’s City Cakes founder chef Benny Rivera serve as food art experts. The twist: Each episode showcases work from a Disney film.

Set in modern-day America, “Bel-Air” is a serialized one-hour Peacock drama, a complement to the ’90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” It’s the same premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air, but with an updated look at the conflicts, emotions and biases he encounters. “Because Bel-Air is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format,” said Morgan Cooper, director, co-writer and executive producer. The series will debut in 2022.

Netflix’s “Arcane” is getting a second season. The show, which debuted this month, is a hit. The first six episodes were watched for 34.1 million hours worldwide the week of Nov. 8. Created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, the animated series is based on characters and story lines in Riot’s popular “League of Legends” video game. Voice actors include Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie Leung.

“Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin” for an all-day, back-to-back marathon on Black Friday, Nov. 26 at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and TODAY All Day, the morning show’s 24/7 streaming channel.

Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming nine-episode limited series “Inventing Anna,” Delvey (played by Julia Garner) debuts Feb. 11 on Netflix. It’s based on the true story of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who “stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well,” according to the streamer. Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”) plays the journalist who decides to investigate Delvey and discovers who she really is.

“Johnny vs. Amber” is a future two-part discovery+ doc on the chaotic relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which kicked off “the celebrity court case of the decade.” The doc will feature lawyers involved on both sides and people close to the stars, as well as footage and audio recordings filmed by the actors themselves. He accused her of being a manipulative liar more interested in her image, she painted him as a wife beater.

“The Rescue” documentary debuts Dec. 3 in English-speaking territories on Disney+, followed by a worldwide streaming release later in the month. The film focuses on a true story of 12 boys and their coach trapped for two weeks in a cave in Thailand because of monsoon rains in the summer of 2018. Thousands of people descended on the area to help. But were the boys even still alive? And could they get them out?

”The Dirty Black Bag” has been acquired by AMC+ for a March/April 2022 premiere. The cast is led by Dominic Cooper (“Preacher”) and Douglas Booth (“The Dirt”). The series is about the dark side of the Far West. The story describes the eight-day clash between Arthur McCoy, played by Cooper, an incorruptible sheriff with a troubled past, and Red Bill, played by Booth, an infamous bounty hunter known for decapitating his victims.