What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘We Own This City,’ ‘Big Mouth’
- HBO’s upcoming limited series “We Own This City” brings back the team behind “The Wire” and “Treme” for another crime drama based in Baltimore. David Simon and George Pelecanos’ new show is based on the book “We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption” by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton. The highly anticipated series covers the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force and stars Lucas Van Engen, Dagmara Dominczyk, Domenick Lombardozzi, and Treat Williams. The show premieres on April 25.
Upcoming shows and deals:
- Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley — the team behind “Ghost Adventures” — has a new eight-part spinoff, “Ghost Adventures: House Calls.” The series will debut on May 19 on discovery+. The team responds to urgent calls for help from desperate people whose lives have turned hellish from unexplained activity inside their homes.
- The Netflix animated comedies “Big Mouth” and “Human Resources” have been renewed for additional seasons; “Big Mouth” gets a seventh season and its spinoff “Human Resources” a second.
- Apple TV+ has greenlit the thriller “Hijack,” starring Idris Elba, who also executive produces the seven-episode series. “Hijack,” which plays out in real-time, follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight and authorities on the ground scramble for answers.
Amazon Studios has picked up the adaptation of the video game “It Takes Two.” “Sonic the Hedgehog” writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller will adapt the screenplay. “It Takes Two” follows a couple about to divorce who discover their minds teleported into two dolls that their daughter made. They must cooperate to return to their normal bodies and learn more about their relationship.
PBS Digital Studios has launched a web series “Historian’s Take,” on its new themed channel, PBS Origins on YouTube. It explores history through the lens of pop culture. The channel brings together historians and creators from across the U.S.
Allen Media Group’s Local Now has partnered with The Las Vegas Review-Journal, Nevada’s largest news organization, to introduce two new channels to the Local Now platform – 7@7 and RJ Sports.
Estrella Media, the Spanish-language media company serving a diverse multiplatform Latino audience in the U.S., and TV Azteca, one of the largest global producers of Spanish-language TV content, signed a content and programming partnership for the U.S. and Mexico. The companies will partner on the creation of more than 600 hours of original programming.