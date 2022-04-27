What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Wolf Like Me,’ ‘Hacks,’ Kevin Hart
Peacock’s “Wolf Like Me,” which stars Josh Gad and Isla Fisher in an unusual romance, just got a Season 2 order. Gad plays Gary, a widower trying to raise his troubled 11-year-old daughter Emma (Ariel Donoghue). When the pair crashes into Mary’s (Fisher) car, Mary and Gary begin a cautious romance. Only one catch: Mary is a werewolf.
Wolf Like Me
Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason.
Check out a Preview of “Wolf Like Me”:
Upcoming shows and deals:
- The premiere episode of BBC America’s upcoming landmark natural history series “Dynasties II” debuts on the network and AMC+ on May 21. The episodic lineup includes a never-before-seen episode about macaques.
- Laurie Metcalf (“The Connors”) joins Season 2 of HBO Max’s “Hacks,” playing Deborah’s manager. Jean Smart stars as comedian Deborah Vance, joined by her young writer, Ava, played by Hannah Einbinder. The generational clashes — and their weirdly dependent friendship — continue when the new season debuts on May 12.
- Disney+ and National Geographic will produce the limited series “Genius: MLK/X,” focusing on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. After three seasons premiering on National Geographic, “Genius” will move to Disney+ for the fourth and subsequent seasons. The new season will explore the dueling philosophies and key personal relationships of King and X.
-
On Sept 18-20, PBS will air “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” a new three-part documentary directed and produced by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein. Inspired in part by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibition, the film examines the rise of Hitler and Nazism in Germany in the context of global anti-Semitism, the eugenics movement in the United States, and race laws in the American South. Written by Geoffrey Ward, the doc sheds light on what the U.S. government and American people knew and did as the catastrophe unfolded in Europe.
-
Kevin Hart is combining his Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions to form HartBeat, a global, multiplatform media company. The studio launches with a $100M investment from Abry Partners, which took a minority investment in the new company. Peacock — which signed a multi-year, first-look deal in Laugh Out Loud in 2020 — remains a shareholder.
-
Netflix’s “The Crown” begins shooting its sixth season this August. It is now casting a Kate Middleton lookalike. Last month, the show posted a casting call for a teenage Prince William and Prince Harry. The goal is to get performers who are both talented and bear a strong physical resemblance to the royals.
-
Apple TV+ will develop “Sago Mini Friends, an animated preschool series based on the app. Produced by Spin Master Entertainment (“PAW Patrol”) and animated by Brown Bag Films (“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”), the series will see the floppy-eared dog Harvey and his friends demonstrate thankfulness, optimism, and kindness.