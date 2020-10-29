What’s Coming to Sundance Now in November 2020, Including ‘Cold Call’ and ‘Riviera’
The third season of the glamorous Sundance Now series “Riviera,” starring Julia Stiles (“Hustlers”), has her embark on a new life. She ultimately reveals a conspiracy involving stolen artwork that takes her from Venice to Argentina. “Riviera” co-stars Rupert Graves (“Sherlock”).
Set in Manchester, “Cold Call” is a four-episode series about a single mother (Sally Lindsay) who gets a phone call that changes her life. The thriller examines how far an ordinary person will go when pushed.
“Adele’s Wish” is the story behind one of the world’s most valuable paintings, the “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I” by Gustav Klimt. The film recounts the struggle of an elderly Jewish woman, Maria Altmann, who sued Austria to recover five Klimt paintings, including the masterwork, the Nazis stole from her family in 1938.
The anthology “Paris, Je T’Aime” consists of 18 short films in different Parisian settings. It stars a host of big names, including Juliette Binoche, Emily Mortimer, Rufus Sewell, Natalie Portman, Miranda Richardson and Alfonso Cuarón.
Nov. 1
- The Painted Veil
Nov. 2
- James White
- My Friend Damer
- Accidental Anarchist
Nov. 5
- Riviera, (Season 3)
- The Split (Season 2 finale)
Nov. 9
- What Maisie Knew
- Starlet
- Transsiberian
- After the Wave
Nov. 10
- Who Took Johnny
Nov. 12
- Bang, Season 1
- Riviera
Nov. 16
- Marjorie Prime
- From Nowhere
- Beyond Right and Wrong
Nov. 19
- Cold Call
- Riviera
Nov. 23
- Paris, Je T’Aime
- Dear Mandela
Nov. 26
- Riviera
Nov. 30
- Adele’s Wish