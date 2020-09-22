What’s Coming to Sundance Now In October 2020, including ‘The Dakota Entrapment Tapes’ and ‘Des’

Sundance Now has a slew of crime thrillers this month.

David Tennant (“Doctor Who,” “Broadchurch”) stars in a gripping true-crime drama about one of the most infamous serial killers in UK history: Dennis Nilsen. Known as the ‘kindly killer,’ Nilsen was a local civil servant who spent five years murdering boys and young men he met on the streets of Soho from 1978 to 1983.

“The Dakota Entrapment Tapes” is a true-crime doc that chronicles what happened when a college student in a sleepy North Dakota town mysteriously disappears. Also, the steamy legal drama “The Split,” premieres its second season, while Winona Ryder and Shannen Doherty star in the cult teen classic “Heathers.”

Coming to Sundance Now in October 2020

Oct 1

The Split, Season 2, Ep 1

We Got This, Ep 5

One Lane Bridge

Oct 5

Finding Oscar

Lynch: A History

Oct 6

Interview With a Murderer

Oct 8

We Got This, Ep 6-Finale

The Split, Season 2, Ep 2

One Lane Bridge, Ep 4

Oct 12

American Dream

I Am Another You

Oct 15

Des, Ep 1

The Split, Season 2, Ep 3

One Lane Bridge, Ep 5

Oct 19

As I Lay Dying

Becoming Who I Was

Oct 22

One Lane Bridge, Ep 6-Finale

Slings and Arrows, Season 3

The Split, Season 2 Ep 4

Des, Ep 2

Oct 26

Heathers

Love & Bananas: An Elephant Story

Oct 27

The Dakota Entrapment Tapes

Oct 29

Des, Ep 3-Finale

Witches: A Century of Murder

The Split, Season 2 Ep 5

“Des” trailer