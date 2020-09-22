What’s Coming to Sundance Now In October 2020, including ‘The Dakota Entrapment Tapes’ and ‘Des’
Sundance Now has a slew of crime thrillers this month.
David Tennant (“Doctor Who,” “Broadchurch”) stars in a gripping true-crime drama about one of the most infamous serial killers in UK history: Dennis Nilsen. Known as the ‘kindly killer,’ Nilsen was a local civil servant who spent five years murdering boys and young men he met on the streets of Soho from 1978 to 1983.
“The Dakota Entrapment Tapes” is a true-crime doc that chronicles what happened when a college student in a sleepy North Dakota town mysteriously disappears. Also, the steamy legal drama “The Split,” premieres its second season, while Winona Ryder and Shannen Doherty star in the cult teen classic “Heathers.”
Coming to Sundance Now in October 2020
Oct 1
- The Split, Season 2, Ep 1
- We Got This, Ep 5
- One Lane Bridge
Oct 5
- Finding Oscar
- Lynch: A History
Oct 6
- Interview With a Murderer
Oct 8
- We Got This, Ep 6-Finale
- The Split, Season 2, Ep 2
- One Lane Bridge, Ep 4
Oct 12
- American Dream
- I Am Another You
Oct 15
- Des, Ep 1
- The Split, Season 2, Ep 3
- One Lane Bridge, Ep 5
Oct 19
- As I Lay Dying
- Becoming Who I Was
Oct 22
- One Lane Bridge, Ep 6-Finale
- Slings and Arrows, Season 3
- The Split, Season 2 Ep 4
- Des, Ep 2
Oct 26
- Heathers
- Love & Bananas: An Elephant Story
Oct 27
- The Dakota Entrapment Tapes
Oct 29
- Des, Ep 3-Finale
- Witches: A Century of Murder
- The Split, Season 2 Ep 5