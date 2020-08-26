What’s Coming to Sundance Now in September 2020, Including ‘Steve McQueen’ and ‘The Suspect’
Volatile Hollywood icon Steve McQueen’s love for racing is profiled in the documentary “Steve McQueen: The Man and Le Mans,” while “People You May Know” details the dangers of Cambridge Analytica, the firm that harvested data on millions of people to manipulate the election of Donald Trump and the referendum on Brexit.
“One Lane Bridge,” a crime drama about a young, ambitious Maori detective, premieres next month. He’s got a spiritual gift — but it might endanger his murder case. Canadian sitcom “Slings and Arrows,” about a wild and crazy repertory theater troupe, returns for season two, while the finale of “The Suspect” airs on September 8.
Coming to Sundance Now in September 2020
Sept. 1
- Away
- The Vicious Kind
Sept. 3.
- We Got This
Sept. 7
- When We Walk
Sept. 8
- The Suspect (Ep 4, finale)
Sept. 10
- River
- We Got This, Ep 2
Sept. 14
- Blindsight
- The Vicious Kind
- Encounters at the End of the World
- National Bird
Sept. 15
- Fight for Justice: David and Me
Sept. 17
- One Lane Bridge
- We Got This, Ep 3
Sept. 21
- War of Art
- The Departure
- Cosmopolis
Sept. 24
- Slings and Arrows, Season 2
- One Lane Bridge, Season 2
- We Got This, Ep 4
Sept. 28
- People You May Know
- One Million American Dreams
- Steve McQueen: The Man and Le Mans