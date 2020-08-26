What’s Coming to Sundance Now in September 2020, Including ‘Steve McQueen’ and ‘The Suspect’

Volatile Hollywood icon Steve McQueen’s love for racing is profiled in the documentary “Steve McQueen: The Man and Le Mans,” while “People You May Know” details the dangers of Cambridge Analytica, the firm that harvested data on millions of people to manipulate the election of Donald Trump and the referendum on Brexit.

“One Lane Bridge,” a crime drama about a young, ambitious Maori detective, premieres next month. He’s got a spiritual gift — but it might endanger his murder case. Canadian sitcom “Slings and Arrows,” about a wild and crazy repertory theater troupe, returns for season two, while the finale of “The Suspect” airs on September 8.

Coming to Sundance Now in September 2020

Sept. 1

Away

The Vicious Kind

Sept. 3.

We Got This

Sept. 7

When We Walk

Sept. 8

The Suspect (Ep 4, finale)

Sept. 10

River

We Got This, Ep 2

Sept. 14

Blindsight

The Vicious Kind

Encounters at the End of the World

National Bird

Sept. 15

Fight for Justice: David and Me

Sept. 17

One Lane Bridge

We Got This, Ep 3

Sept. 21

War of Art

The Departure

Cosmopolis

Sept. 24

Slings and Arrows, Season 2

One Lane Bridge, Season 2

We Got This, Ep 4

Sept. 28

People You May Know

One Million American Dreams

Steve McQueen: The Man and Le Mans

‘Steve McQueen: The Man and Le Mans’ Trailer