What’s Coming to Tubi in April 2023, Including ‘Dead Hot,’ ‘The Scorpion King’ Franchise

Tubi originals for April include “Dead Hot,” co-starring Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree. They play witchcraft students who long to connect with the spirit world. But when a ghost hunt goes wrong, they head to Salem, Massachusetts, for a masterclass.

“A Good Man,” another streamer original, lands on April 13. A man enters a new relationship in the aftermath of his wife’s affair. But soon, things go awry when he notices familiar signs of betrayal.

The four movies that comprise “The Scorpion King” arrive April 1. A prequel and spinoff of “The Mummy,” the first movie, in 2002, is a sorcery action-adventure film starring starring Dwayne Johnson, Steven Brand, Kelly Hu, Grant Heslov, and Michael Clarke Duncan. An evil ruler wants to conquer the tribes of the desert.

Jim Carrey fans will want to revisit the two “Ace Ventura” comedies. Carrey shows off his gift for physical comedy, while creating a wacky character whose devotion to animals is actually touching.

Coming April 1 (unless otherwise noted):

Action “A Man Apart”

“Escape Plan”

“Godzilla” (2014) – 4/16

“Gone In 60 Seconds”

“Last Action Hero”

“Marauders”

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

“Mortal Kombat” (2021)

“Rampage”

“Shaft” (2019)

“The Bourne Legacy”

“The Bourne Ultimatum”

“The Rundown”

“The Scorpion King”

“The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior”

“The Scorpion King 3: Battle For Redemption”

“The Scorpion King 4: Quest For Power”

“The Scorpion King: Book Of Souls” Art House “American Honey” – 4/27

“August: Osage County”

“Downfall”

“I Am Not A Serial Killer”

“Mid 90s” – 4/18

“Stronger”

“The Secret In Their Eyes” (2010) Black Cinema “227”

“All About The Benjamins”

“All Eyez On Me”

“Brooklyn’s Finest”

“Class Act”

“Paper Soldiers”

“Rebound”

“The Great White Hype”

“Waiting To Exhale”

“Woo”

“You Got Served”

Comedy “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective”

“Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls”

“Ali G Indahouse”

“Booksmart” (2019)

“Cheech And Chong Get Out Of My Room”

“Cheech And Chong’s Next Movie”

“Death Becomes Her”

“Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo”

“Don Jon”

“Get Him To The Greek”

“Identity Thief”

“Keeping Up With The Joneses”

“Let’s Go To Prison”

“Paul”

“Saving Silverman”

“Semi-Pro”

“The Love Punch”

“The Three Stooges” (2012) Documentary “Born To Be Wild”

“The 11th Hour” Drama “Crazy Rich Asians” – 4/6

“Dead Poets Society”

“Elegy”

“Oldboy”

“Phenomenon”

“Pride And Glory”

“Reign Over Me”

“Seven”

Crazy Rich Asians August 15, 2018 An American-born Chinese economics professor accompanies her boyfriend to Singapore for his best friend’s wedding, only to get thrust into the lives of Asia’s rich and famous.

Horror “3 From Hell” – 4/12

“Gremlins”

“Gremlins 2: The New Batch”

“It” (2017)

“It Chapter Two”

“Malignant” – 4/27

“Orphan”

“Poltergeist” (2015)

“Slither”

“The Conjuring” – 4/8

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”

“The Grudge 3” Kids & Family “Daddy Day Camp”

“Dennis The Menace”

“Howard The Duck”

“Kubo And The Two Strings”

“Land Of The Lost”

“Look Who’s Talking”

“Look Who’s Talking Now”

“Look Who’s Talking Too”

“Paul Blart: Mall Cop”

“Smurfs: The Lost Village” – 4/26

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Spy Next Door”

“The Goonies”

“The Smurfs” (2011)

“The Smurfs 2”

“Tom & Jerry”

The Goonies June 7, 1985 A young teenager named Mikey Walsh finds an old treasure map in his father’s attic. Hoping to save their homes from demolition, Mikey and his friends Data Wang, Chunk Cohen, and Mouth Devereaux run off on a big quest to find the secret stash of Pirate One-Eyed Willie.

Sci-Fi & Fantasy “Bewitched”

“Bruce Almighty”

“Escape From Planet Earth” – 4/4

“Harry And The Hendersons”

“Journey To The Center Of The Earth”

“Jumanji”

“Practical Magic”

“Reminiscence” – 4/6

“The Andromeda Strain”

“The Book of Eli”

“The Craft”

“The Fifth Element”

“V” (2009)

“Wargames” Thriller “Gone In Sixty Seconds”

“Nerve”

“When The Bough Breaks” TV Series “Deputy”

“Gilligan’s Island”

“Haven”

“Hawthorn”

“Hell On Wheels”

“Kingdom: Legendary War”

“Rob & Chyna”

“Rogue”

“The Book of Negroes”

“Welcome Back, Kotter” Western “A Fistful Of Dollars”

“For A Few Dollars More”

“Posse”

“The Duel (fka By Way Of Helena)”

“The Good, The Bad And The Ugly”

“The Magnificent Seven” (1960)

“The Magnificent Seven Ride!”

“The Sisters Brothers” (2018)

“Unforgiven”