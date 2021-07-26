What’s Coming to Tubi in August 2021, Including ‘Jaws’ Films and ‘Little Miss Sunshine’
Steven Spielberg’s original thriller Jaws spawned three additional movies. Who can forget that pounding score as the first in the series posits a beach community that doesn’t want to scare residents — but comes face-to-face with a killer from the deep?
This month, Tubi is also streaming the four-time Oscar winner Little Miss Sunshine, the offbeat family drama that won Best Picture in 2007. Plus, it put Abigail Breslin (Signs, Zombieland) on the map for moviegoers. Directed by the husband-wife team of Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, Little Miss Sunshine deals with issues of loss, suicide, beauty, and familial expectation in both humorous and touching ways.
-
JawsJune 18, 1975
When an insatiable great white shark terrorizes the townspeople of Amity Island, the police chief, an oceanographer and a grizzled shark hunter seek to destroy the blood-thirsty beast.
-
Little Miss SunshineJuly 26, 2006
A family loaded with quirky, colorful characters piles into an old van and road trips to California for little Olive to compete in a beauty pageant.
##What’s Coming to Tubi in August:
Action
American Assassin (2017) – starting 8/2
Elektra (2005)
G.I. Jane (1997)
Gone in 60 Seconds (2000)
MI 5: The Greater Good (2015)
Robocop 2 (1990)
The Last Witch Hunter (2015)
The Terminator (1984)
True Lies (1994)
Black Cinema
All About the Benjamins (2002)
Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)
Marci X (2003)
No Good Deed (2014)
Notorious (2009)
Scott Joplin (1977)
The Perfect Match (2016)
Waiting to Exhale (1995)
Woo (1998)
Comedy
500 Days of Summer (2009)
America’s Sweethearts (2001)
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)
Cedar Rapids (2011)
Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)
The Sitter (2011)
Drama
Coyote Ugly (2000)
Invictus (2009)
Paper Towns (2015)
Pearl Harbor (2001)
Michael Clayton (2007)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
The Miracle Season (2018)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)
Horror
Black Rock (2012)
Rob Zombie’s Halloween II (2009)
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)
The Descent (2005)
The Descent Part 2 (2009)
The New Daughter (2009)
Queen of the Damned (2002)
Kids & Family
Hook (1991)
Norm of the North (2016)
Open Season 3 (2010)
Space Chimps (2008)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
The Karate Kid (2010)
Sci-Fi
Alien (1979)
Aliens (1986)
Alien vs. Predator (2004)
Flatliners (2017) - starting 8/28
Jupiter Ascending (2015)
Knowing (2009)
Thriller
13 (2003)
Jaws (1975)
Jaws 2 (1978)
Jaws 3 (1983)
Jaws: The Revenge (1987)
Swim (2021) – starting 8/13
Phone Booth (2003)
Tubi en Español
Black Rock (2012)
LA Confidential (1997)
Robocop 2 (1990)
Stay (2005)
The Last Witch Hunter (2015)
The Terminator (1984)
Tubi
Tubi is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 30,000 movies and television shows. Fox executives have called their service “TV on steroids.”
Tubi’s programming includes films and television series from Fox Entertainment, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Disney, and more.