What’s Coming to Tubi in August 2021, Including ‘Jaws’ Films and ‘Little Miss Sunshine’

Steven Spielberg’s original thriller Jaws spawned three additional movies. Who can forget that pounding score as the first in the series posits a beach community that doesn’t want to scare residents — but comes face-to-face with a killer from the deep?

This month, Tubi is also streaming the four-time Oscar winner Little Miss Sunshine, the offbeat family drama that won Best Picture in 2007. Plus, it put Abigail Breslin (Signs, Zombieland) on the map for moviegoers. Directed by the husband-wife team of Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, Little Miss Sunshine deals with issues of loss, suicide, beauty, and familial expectation in both humorous and touching ways.

Jaws June 18, 1975 When an insatiable great white shark terrorizes the townspeople of Amity Island, the police chief, an oceanographer and a grizzled shark hunter seek to destroy the blood-thirsty beast.

Little Miss Sunshine July 26, 2006 A family loaded with quirky, colorful characters piles into an old van and road trips to California for little Olive to compete in a beauty pageant.

##What’s Coming to Tubi in August:

Action

American Assassin (2017) – starting 8/2

Elektra (2005)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000)

MI 5: The Greater Good (2015)

Robocop 2 (1990)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Terminator (1984)

True Lies (1994)

Black Cinema

All About the Benjamins (2002)

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Marci X (2003)

No Good Deed (2014)

Notorious (2009)

Scott Joplin (1977)

The Perfect Match (2016)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Woo (1998)

Comedy

500 Days of Summer (2009)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)

The Sitter (2011)

Drama

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Invictus (2009)

Paper Towns (2015)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Miracle Season (2018)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

Horror

Black Rock (2012)

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II (2009)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent Part 2 (2009)

The New Daughter (2009)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Kids & Family

Hook (1991)

Norm of the North (2016)

Open Season 3 (2010)

Space Chimps (2008)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

The Karate Kid (2010)

Sci-Fi

Alien (1979)

Aliens (1986)

Alien vs. Predator (2004)

Flatliners (2017) - starting 8/28

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Knowing (2009)

Thriller

13 (2003)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Swim (2021) – starting 8/13

Phone Booth (2003)

Tubi en Español

Black Rock (2012)

LA Confidential (1997)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Stay (2005)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Terminator (1984)

