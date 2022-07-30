What’s Coming to Tubi in August 2022, Including ‘Killing Diana,’ ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Films

It’s been 25 years since the death of Princess Diana on a Paris street — and the controversies remain. But one thing is clear: Diana not only upstaged the Windsors, she helped reshape the British monarchy and its future king. Her life continues to fascinate a public that never relinquished its love of “The People’s Princess.” “Killing Diana,” airing on free streamer Tubi on Aug. 31, explores her life and enduring legacy.

Also streaming Aug. 1 are four “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” action-comedy films about the comic-book superheroes in a half-shell: Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Leonardo. The first three movies are live-action, with the turtle costumes created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. The fourth movie, “TMNT,” is animated.

Check out the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990) trailer:

Sci-fans will appreciate the Stanley Kubrick-directed classic “2001: A Space Odyssey,” also coming to Tubi on Aug. 1. Written by Kubrick and popular sci-fi author Arthur C. Clarke, the space-travel tale is accompanied by a dystopian look at the future power of computers, such as HAL. It also gave rise to one of the most unsettling lines in cinema: “Open the pod bay doors, HAL.”

Coming to Tubi:

All titles stream Aug. 1 unless noted:

Action “300”

“Clash of the Titans”

“Cradle 2 the Grave”

“Dredd”

“Empire State” (2013)

“Enter the Warriors Gate” - 8/5

“Fortress: Sniper’s Eye”

“Murder at 1600”

“Passenger 57”

“Rogue Warfare: The Hunt”

“Tango & Cash” Black Cinema “Devil in a Blue Dress”

“Diary of a Mad Black Woman”

“I Can Do Bad All By Myself”

“Lottery Ticket”

“Michael Jackson’s This is It”

“Money Talks” (1997)

“School Daze”

“The Color Purple”

“Why Do Fools Fall in Love”

Comedy “Groundhog Day”

“Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay”

“Holmes and Watson”

“Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou”

“Lottery Ticket”

“Peggy Sue Got Married”

“Role Models”

“The Whole Ten Yards” Drama “Center Stage”

“Detroit”

“Erin Brockovich”

“Eve’s Bayou”

“Finding Forrester”

“Focus”

“I Can Only Imagine”

“Maps to the Stars”

“Stand by Me”

“The Peanut Butter Falcon”

“The Place Beyond the Pines”

“White Boy Rick”

Horror “Amusement”

“Bait”

“Dark Skies” - 8/23

“Evil Dead” (1981)

“Evil Dead II”

“Friday the 13th” (2009)

“Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Geo”

“Insidious”

“The Blob” (1988)

“The Cabin in the Woods”

“The Wolfman” Kids & Family “Annie” (2014)

“Annie” (1982)

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005)

“Hachi: A Dog’s Tale”

“Labyrinth” (1986)

“Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return”

“Paul Blart: Mall Cop”

“Secondhand Lions”

“The Spy Next Door”

“Sushi Sumo”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3”

“TMNT”

Romance “Booty Call”

“Dog Days”

“Fifty Shades of Grey”

“Fifty Shades Darker”

“Fifty Shades Freed”

“Out of Africa”

“Roxanne”

“The Bodyguard”

“The Bounty Hunter” (2010) Sci-Fi & Thriller “2001: A Space Odyssey”

“A Clockwork Orange”

“Contact”

“Criminal”

“Dead Zone”

“Future World”

“Inception”

“Knockaround Guys”

“Lila & Eve” - 8/6

“Searching”

“The Call”

“The Condemned”

“The Fifth Element”

“The Whole Truth”

“Timecop”