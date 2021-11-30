What’s Coming to Tubi in December 2021, Including ‘Burn After Reading’ and ‘Die Hard 2’

Tubi’s upcoming list of December titles includes several Coen Bros. films: “The Royal Tenenbaums” with Ben Stiller, dramedy “Burn After Reading” with Brad Pitt and “Raising Arizona” with Holly Hunter. Kids will gravitate to “Dr. Seuss’ Cat in the Hat” and “Where the Wild Things Are.”

Historical-horror-thriller-fantasy fans can tune into “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” and watch the 16th president pursue the supernatural in his spare time, while those who prefer an action-packed Bruce Willis can enjoy his second appearance in the franchise in “Die Hard 2.”

Coming in December

December 1

Action

“300: Rise of an Empire” (2014)

“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” (2012)

“Cliffhanger” (1993)

“Die Hard 2” (1990)

“From Paris With Love” (2010)

“Redemption” (2013)

“Resident Evil” (2002)

“Resident Evil: Retribution” (2012)

“Troy” (2004)

Black Cinema

“Black Dynamite” (2009)

“Black Nativity” (2013)

“Do The Right Thing” (1989)

“Jacob’s Ladder” (2019) - starting 12/22

“Phat Girlz” (2006)

“Proud Mary” (2018)

“Major Payne” (1995)

“Money Train” (1995)

“No Good Deed” (2014)

“Sorry to Bother You” (2018)

“The Family That Preys” (2008)

“Undercover Brother” (2002)

Comedy

“Burn After Reading” (2008)

“Jingle All the Way” (1996)

“Little Nicky” (2000)

“Master of Disguise” (2002)

“Raising Arizona” (1987)

“Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” (1997)

“Stealing Harvard” (2002)

“The House Bunny” (2008)

“The Royal Tenenbaums” (2001)

“What Happens in Vegas” (2008)

Drama

“Blinded by the Light” (2019) - starting 12/22

“Enough” (2002)

“I Can Only Imagine” (2018)

“Heaven is for Real” (2014)

“Forever My Girl” (2018)

“Romeo and Juliet” (2013)

“Paper Towns” (2015)

“The Choice” (2016)

“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” (2011)

“The Good Shepherd” (2006)

“The Social Network” (2010)

“War Room” (2015)

Horror

“Black Christmas” (2006)

“Jennifer’s Body” (2009)

“Slither” (2006)

“Teeth” (2008)

“The Hills Have Eyes” (2006)

“The Last Exorcism” (2010)

“Queen of the Damned” (2002)

Kids & Family

“Dr. Seuss’ Cat in the Hat” (2003)

“Kung Fu Panda 2” (2011)

“Monster House” (2006)

“Robots” (2005)

“The Prince of Egypt” (1998)

“Tom & Jerry: The Fast and the Fury” (2005)

“Where the Wild Things Are” (2009)

Sci-Fi & Thriller

“Alien vs. Predator: Requiem” (2007)

“Alex Cross” (2012)

“Carrie” (1976)

“Earth to Echo” (2014)

“Searching” (2018)

“Swordfish” (2001)

“Spider in the Web” (2019) - starting 12/21

“The Long Kiss Goodnight” (1996)

“The Silence of the Lambs” (1991)

“The Terminator” (1984)

TV Series

“Blossom”

“Brickleberry”

“Roswell (1999)”

“The Rockford Files” - starting 12/15

“Alien News Desk” - starting 12/31

“Burn After Reading”