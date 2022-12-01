What’s Coming to Tubi in December 2022, Including ‘Bed Rest,’ ‘Suburban Nightmare: JonBenét Ramsey’

Julie Rivers (Melissa Barrera) has been trying to get pregnant for years. Now that she is, she moves into a new home with her husband, looking for a fresh start. But, after being placed on bed rest by her doctors, Julie begins to lose her grip on reality. In the Tubi original “Bed Rest,” eerie experiences begin to torment Julie, and she begins to wonder if her house is haunted — and how she can protect herself. Though the film is not holiday-themed, it premieres on Dec. 7.

Check out the trailer for “Bed Rest”:

Also coming to the streamer this month is “Suburban Nightmare; JonBenét Ramsey.” It has been 25 years since the unsolved murder of six-year-old beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey, and though her parents were initially considered suspects and accused of obstructing the investigation, her father is pushing Boulder, Colo., police to reveal physical evidence that might point to the young girl’s killer. The new documentary arrives on Dec. 21.

The Oscar-winning rom-com musical “La La Land” and high-school football favorite “Friday Night Lights” are also coming to the streamer in December.

Coming in December:

Dec. 1 (unless otherwise noted)

Action “A Good Day to Die Hard”

“Domino”

“Epic”

“Godzilla” (1998)

“Need for Speed”

“Pitch Black”

“Red Dawn”

“S.W.A.T.” (2003)

“The Chronicles of Riddick” Art House “Apocalypse Now”

“Cool Hand Luke”

“Destroyer”

“Dune” (1984)

“Joe”

“Rescue Dawn”

“The Birdcage”

“The Hurt Locker”

“The Lobster” - 12/2

“Tokyo Godfathers”

“Whiplash”

“Widows” (2018)

Black Cinema “All About the Benjamins”

“Baby Boy”

“Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son”

“Black Knight”

“Fallen”

“Madea Goes to Jail” - 12/2

“Meet the Blacks 2: The House Next Door”

“Sparkle” (2012)

“Stomp the Yard”

“Temptation: Marriage Counselor”

“The Wash”

“The Wiz”

“Waiting to Exhale” Comedy “Big”

“Blues Brothers 2000”

“Central Intelligence” - 12/11

“Did You Hear About the Morgans”

“Evan Almighty”

“Half Baked”

“Liar, Liar”

“Sausage Party”

“Spies Like Us”

“Starsky & Hutch”

“Taxi” (2004)

“The Blues Brothers”

“The Replacements”

“Trapped in Paradise”

Documentary Suburban Nightmare; JonBenét Ramsey - 12/21 Drama “42”

“Friday Night Lights” (2004)

“La La Land” - 12/8

“Only the Brave” (2017)

“Selena”

“The Patriot”

“Wall Street” (1987) Horror “1408”

“A Nightmare on Elm Street”

“Bed Rest” - 12/7

“Carrie” (1976)

“Freddy vs. Jason”

“Ghosts of Mars”

“Hereditary” - 12/15

“Hostel” (Franchise)

“It” (2017) - 12/17

“Orphan”

“Poltergeist”

“Queen of the Damned”

“Rob Zombie’s Halloween II”

“The Amityville Horror”

Kids & Family “Earth to Echo”

“Epic”

“Flipper”

“Happy Feet Two”

“Nuttiest Nutcracker”

“Paddington 2”

“Spy Kids 4”

“Spy Next Door”

“Yogi Bear” (2010) Romance “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past”

“Letters to Juliet”

“Thin Line Between Love and Hate”

“There’s Something About Mary” Sci-Fi “2001: A Space Odyssey”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Blade Runner: The Final Cut”

“Cowboys & Aliens”

“Fast Color” - 12/11

“Looper”

“Push”

“Surrogates”

“The 5th Wave” Thriller “Bridge of Spies”

“Empire State”

“Frequency”

“The Bank Job”

“The Call”

“Traffik”