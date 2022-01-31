What’s Coming to Tubi in February 2022, Including ‘Howard High’ and ‘10 Truths About Love’

There are several Tubi originals in February honoring Black History Month, including “Howard High.” To save their beloved arts program, a high-school musical group competes against a rival school. The show stars Chrissy Stokes, Marques Houston, Anthony Lewis and Keith Sweat.

Also, in “10 Truths About Love,” starring Camilla Belle, a relationship columnist finds she’s terrific at sharing professional advice. But on the personal front, love eludes her.

For sci-fi fans, there are two franchises: “Robocop” and “Starship Troopers.”

As always, Tubi is free to watch.

Coming in February:

February 1

Action

“24 Hours to Live” - 2/5

“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”

“Armageddon” (1998)

“Cop Out”

“Crank”

“Fury”

“Inferno” (2016)

“Midway (2019)”

“The Negotiator”

“No Escape” - 2/26

“Once Upon a Time in Mexico”

“Risen”

“Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”

“Run all Night”

“Sherlock Holmes”

“Swordfish”

“The Green Hornet”

“The Interview”

Black History Month

“A Raisin in the Sun” (1961)

“ATL”

“Annie”

“Black Knight”

“Diff’rent Strokes”

“Howard High” - 2/4

“Our Kind of People” - 2/2

“Pass the Mic: A Movement Generations in the Making” - 2/16

“School Daze”

“Sorry to Bother You” - 2/15

“Takers”

“The Birth of a Nation” (2016)

“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”

“The Fighting Temptations”

“The Jeffersons”

“Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1” - 2/14

“Won’t Back Down”

Comedy

“10 Truths About Love” (2/11)

“Due Date”

“Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood”

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”

“Love Don’t Cost a Thing”

“Money Talks” (1997)

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2”

“The Wash”

“The Waterboy”

Drama

“A Time to Kill”

“Belly”

“Biutiful”

“La Bamba”

“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”

“Sparkle”

“The Choice”

“Romeo & Juliet Killers” - 2/25

“Winter’s Tale”

“White Boy RIck”

“Why Do Fools Fall in Love?”

Horror

“30 Days of Night” (2007)

“30 Days of Night: Dark Days”

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984)

“Exorcist II: The Heretic”

“Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare”

“Freddy vs. Jason”

“I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer”

“Insidious: The Last Key”

“Slender Man”

“The Exorcism of Emily Rose”

“The Glass House”

“The Grudge 2”

“Twilight Zone: The Movie”

“Panic Room”

“Wes Craven’s New Nightmare”

Kids & Family

“A League of Their Own”

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”

“Look Who’s Talking Now”

“Look Who’s Talking Too”

“Norm of the North: Family Vacation”

“Surf’s Up”

“Surf’s Up 2”

Sci-Fi & Thriller

“187”

“I Still See You”

“Outlier”

“Outbreak”

“Predestination”

“Red Rock West”

“Repeat” - 2/18

“Resident Evil: Vendetta”

“Resident Evil: Retribution”

“Resident Evil: Damnation”

“Robocop” (1987)

“Robocop II”

“Robocop III”

“Starship Troopers: Invasion”

“Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars”

“Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation”

“Starship Troopers 3: Marauder”

“Take Shelter”

“The One”

“Ultraviolet”

“Underworld: Blood Wars”

“Underworld Evolution”

Valentine’s Day

“500 Days of Summer”

“Can’t Buy Me Love” (1987)

“City of Angels”

“Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”

“He’s Just Not That Into You”

“Forever Young”

“Garden State”

“John Tucker Must Die”

“Just Friends”

“Little Italy”

“Must Love Dogs”

“Music and Lyrics”

“Purple Rain”

“The Family Stone”

“William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet”

TV Series

“Bad Girls Club”

“Gimme a Break”

“Maude”

“Pitch”

“Silver Spoons” - 2/22

“Tia & Tamara”

“The Jeffersons”

“My Two Dads”

“Howard High”