What’s Coming to Tubi in February 2023, Including ‘Frankie Meets Jack,’ ‘Kitchen Commando,’ ‘Now You See Me’

Sometimes, love strikes once you’ve given up on romance. That’s the case for Frankie (Samantha Cope) who meets Jack (Joey Lawrence) when they walk their dogs. But their union isn’t a forgone conclusion, as Jack is engaged to someone else. It takes friends — humans and canines — to see true love clicks in the Tubi original “Frankie Meets Jack,” streaming on Feb. 3.

Another Tubi original, reality show “Kitchen Commando,” will begin streaming on the free service on Feb. 12. United States Army Master Sergeant and White House chef Andre Rush tries to save struggling Washington, D.C. restaurants.

Also, the true-crime original “Love You To Death: The Jodi Arias Story” streams on Tubi on Feb. 9. Arias was convicted of killing her boyfriend in 2008 after he rejected her. It’s a tale of obsession turned deadly.

Magic is big business. In “Now You See Me” and “Now You See Me 2,” a team of gifted magicians known as The Four Horsemen” (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco) attract the attention of an FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo). The Tubi thriller, streaming Feb. 1, showcases the quad’s stunning and extravagant tricks, to the delight of audiences worldwide. But is there something more sinister afoot? And why is the FBI suddenly after them? Michael Caine and Morgan Freeman co-star.

Coming Feb. 1 unless otherwise noted:

Originals “Frankie Meets Jack - 2/3

“Love You To Death - The Jodi Arias Story - 2/8

“A Neighbor’s Vendetta” - 2/10

“Kitchen Commando” - 2/12

“Alarmed” - 2/17

“TMZ No BS: Conor McGregor” - 2/22

“Best Friend” - 2/24 Action “Crank” - 2/9

“Domino”

“Last Man Standing”

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

“Parker”

“Rambo”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

“Spiderman”

“Spiderman 2”

“Spiderman 3”

“Spy”

“The Condemned” (Franchise)

Spider-Man Movies A superhero film series based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man. The series is centered on Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire), an academically gifted but socially inept freelance photographer who gets bitten by a genetically modified spider and gains spider-like abilities, all of which he uses to fight crime as a spider-masked vigilante, learning for himself that with great power comes great responsibility. Sam Raimi directs this series. See where to stream “The Amazing Spider-Man” series (Andrew Garfield)

See where to stream the MCU “Spider-Man” films (Tom Holland)

Art House “All The President’s Men”

“Beasts Of The Southern Wild”

“Devil In A Blue Dress”

“Enter The Void”

“Frances Ha”

“Going All The Way”

“Marie Antoinette” (2006)

“Poetic Justice”

“Set It Off”

“The Perks Of Being A Wallflower”

“The Voices” Black Cinema “Antwone Fisher”

“Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son”

“Double Platinum”

“Friday” (Franchise)

“He Got Game”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

“Lottery Ticket”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Madea’s Family Reunion”

“Roll Bounce”

“Roots”

“Soul Food”

“The Jeffersons”

Friday Movies Friday is a 1995 stoner comedy-drama-buddy film directed by F. Gary Gray, making it his directorial debut for a hit movie. Starring Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, Nia Long, Bernie Mac, Tommy Lister, Jr., and John Witherspoon, the film revolves around 16 hours in the lives of unemployed slackers Craig Jones and Smokey, who must pay a drug dealer $200 by 10:00 PM that night. The film spawned two sequels: Next Friday and Friday After Next, and a proposed fourth film, Last Friday.

Comedy “And So It Goes”

“Brewster’s Millions”

“Cop Out”

“Date Movie”

“Good Luck Chuck”

“Guess Who”

“Happy Gilmore”

“I Spy”

“Jack And Jill”

“Just My Luck”

“Miss Congeniality”

“Never Been Kissed”

“Risky Business”

“Romancing The Stone”

“The Duff”

“There’s Something About Mary”

“Undercover Brother” (Franchise)

“What’s Happening Now!!” Documentary “A Cure For The Common Classroom” - 2/8

“Raymond Lewis: L.A. Legend” - 2/3

“Room 237”

“Seduced And Abandoned”

“Tabloid”

“The Gospel According To André” - 2/3

“The Thin Blue Line” Drama “Cassandra’s Dream”

“Gridiron Gang” (2006)

“Rudy”

“Secret In Their Eyes”

“The Fisher King”

“The Ides Of March”

“The King’s Speech”

“The Other Boleyn Girl”

“The Yellow Birds”

“We Are Marshall”

Undercover Brother Movies When “The Man” tries to derail a black candidate’s presidential campaign, Undercover Brother and his fellow secret agents come to the rescue.

Horror “An American Werewolf In London”

“Hood Rat”

“Jeepers Creepers”

“Leprechaun”

“Queen Of The Damned”

“Rob Zombie’s Halloween II”

Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep”

“Tales From The Hood”

“Tales From The Hood 2”

“Valentine” Kids & Family “A Cinderella Story”

“Akeelah And The Bee”

“Dog Days”

“Hook”

“Little Giants”

“My Girl 2”

“Richie Rich”

“Son Of The Mask”

“Space Jam”

“Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory”

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory June 29, 1971 When eccentric candy man Willy Wonka promises a lifetime supply of sweets and a tour of his chocolate factory to five lucky kids, penniless Charlie Bucket seeks the golden ticket that will make him a winner.