What’s Coming to Tubi in January, Including ‘The Big Lebowski’ and ‘Flash Gordon’ Franchise

Tubi heads into 2022 with one of the Coen Bros.’ most popular films: “The Big Lebowski.” It stars Jeff Bridges and John Goodman in a wacky, sometimes surreal homage to “The Big Sleep.” Bridges plays “The Dude,” a stoner who meanders through life on pot and White Russians, his favorite drink. An offbeat crime comedy about bowling and Vietnam, it’s also the brothers’ first collaboration with T Bone Burnett, whose score stresses the late ‘60s and early ‘70s.

Also for nostalgia fans, the 1960s sci-fi “Flash Gordon” TV movies are a kitschy treat. Flash fights to save the earth from destruction. “The Deadly Ray From Mars” is said to have inspired “Star Wars.”

A more contemporary film, “First Person Shooter,” takes a cinematic look at the horror of cyber-stalking. The head of a video game company is about to release a new game when a mysterious coder begins to hack his life — and destroying everything he knows.

Coming to Tubi in January:

January 1

Action

“Aliens” (1986)

“Chronicle” (2012)

“Cold Pursuit” (2019)

“Cowboys & Aliens” (2011)

“Enemy of the State” (1998)

“Jarhead” (2005)

“Judge Dredd” (1995)

“Knight and Day” (2010)

“Machete” (2010)

“Miami Vice” (2006)

“The Last of the Mohicans” (1992)

“Unknown” (2011)

Black Cinema

“Deliver Us from Eva” (2003)

“Deja Vu” (2006)

“Higher Learning” (1995)

“John Q” (2002)

“New Jack City” (1991)

“Set it Off” (1996)

“South Central” (1992)

“The Color Purple” (1985)

“The Preacher’s Wife” (1996)

“Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love” (2015)

“Why Did I Get Married?” (2007) - starting 1/2

Comedy

“About A Boy” (2002)

“America’s Sweethearts” (2012)

“Cedar Rapids” (2011)

“Death at a Funeral” (2010)

“Dumb and Dumber” (2011)

“Going the Distance” (2020)

“Grumpy Old Men” (1993)

“Grumpier Old Men” (1995)

“I Love You Phillip Morris” (2009)

“Larry Crowne” (2011)

“Love the Coopers” (2005)

“Sweet Home Alabama” (2002)

“Meet the Blacks” (2016)

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

“The Sitter” (2011)

“The Big Lebowski” (1998)

“The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee” (2020)

“Weekend at Bernie’s” (1989)

Drama

“127 Hours” (2010)

“21 Grams” (2003)

“Blood Diamond” (2006)

“Boogie Nights” (1997)

“Carlito’s Way” (1993)

“First Person Shooter (Jan. 17)

“Schindler’s List” (1993)

“Step Up” (2006)

“Suburban Nightmare: Chris Watts” (documentary, Jan. 14)

“The Glass Castle” (2017)

“Wind River” (2017)

Horror

“American Psycho 2” (2002)

“Ghost Ship” (2002)

“The Crazies” (2010)

“The Exorcist” (1973)

“The Omen” (2006)

“The Sixth Sense” (1999)

“Unborn” (Jan. 21)

Kids & Family

“Agent Toby Barks” (2020)

“Astro Boy” (2009)

“Beethoven” (1992)

“Beethoven’s 2nd” (1993)

“Beethoven’s 3rd” (2000)

“Beethoven’s 4th” (2001)

“Beethoven’s 5th” (2003)

“Beethoven’s Big Break (2008)

“Beethoven’s Treasure Trail” (2014)

“Earth to Echo” (2014)

Sci-Fi & Thriller

“A Crooked Somebody” (2018)

“A.I. Rising” (2019)

“Battle Los Angeles” (2011)

“Don’t Say a Word” (2001)

“Drive” (2011)

“Flash Gordon: Deadly Ray from Mars” (1966)

“Flash Gordon: Perlis from Planet Mongo” (1966)

“Flash Gordon: Spaceship to the Unknown” (1966)

“Joy Ride” (2001)

“Killer Joe” (2011)

“Outlander” (2009)

“Robocop: Crash & Burn” (2001)

“Robocop: Dark Justice” (2001)

“Robocop: Meltdown” (2001)

“Robocop: Resurrection” (2001)

“The Butterfly Effect” (2004)

“The Day the Earth Stood Still” (2008)

“The Departed” (2006)

“The Fly” (1986)

“The Golden Compass” (2007)

TV Series

“Alien News Desk”

“Batman”

“Black Market”

“Cyberwar”

“Devil May Care”

“Hell Den”

“For the People”

“Sleepy Hollow”

“Secrets and Lies”

“Stitchers”

“The Bernie Mac Show”

“The Grinder”

“Wild Life” (2020)

“Voltron Force”

