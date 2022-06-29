What’s Coming to Tubi in July 2022, Including ‘Love and Penguins,’ ‘Resident Evil’ Films

Tilly Monterey manages an animal-rights group in San Diego. When she gets a chance to oversee a new project — funding a penguin sanctuary in Australia — new worlds open to her. There, she meets Fletcher, a handsome zoologist, and discovers more than she bargained for. The new romantic movie “Love and Penguins” waddles on to Tubi on July 20.

Check out the trailer for ‘Love and Penguins’:

For those who prefer more horror in their film diet, seven incarnations of “Resident Evil” arrive on July 1. The seven-movie franchise began as a Japanese video game, but once the series introduced the world to Alice (Milla Jovovich), an original character created for the films, it took on a life of its own. Alice in an operative for the Umbrella Corporation, which battles all sorts of evil, including the dreaded T-virus and a zombie apocalypse.

Coming to Tubi on July 1, unless otherwise noted:

Action

“Conan the Barbarian” (1982)

“Live by the Night”

“Resident Evil”

“Resident Evil: Afterlife

“Resident Evil: Apocalypse”

“Resident Evil: Damnation”

“Resident Evil: Extinction” “Resident Evil: Retribution”

“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”

“Safe House”

“Sicario”

“The Hulk”

“The Perfect Storm”

Resident Evil Movies The Resident Evil film series is loosely based upon the Capcom video games of the same name. The films follow the protagonist Alice, a character created for the films. The Umbrella Corporation acts as the main antagonist, a bioengineering pharmaceutical company responsible for the zombie apocalypse as a result of founding the T-virus.

Black Cinema “Gridiron Gang” (2006)

“Money Train”

“The Green Mile”

“The Longshots”

“The Perfect Match” Comedy “A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III” - 7/12

“Barely Lethal” - 7/26

“Hall Pass”

“Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay”

“Kindergarten Cop”

“Miss Congeniality”

“The 40-Year-Old Virgin” - 7/10

“The Sandlot” - now available

“Scary Movie 5”

“Smokin’ Aces”

Drama

“Casualties of War”

“City by the Sea”

“Ginger & Rosa” - 7/12

“Gimme Shelter”

“Lean on Pete” - 7/5

“Locke” - 7/12

“Mississippi Grind” - 7/26

“Southpaw” “Remember” - 7/26

“Room” - 7/19

“The Aderall Diaries” - 7/12

“The End of the Tour” - 7/26

“The Jacket”

“The Night Clerk”

“The Rover” - 7/19

“The Sixth Sense”

Documentary

“Amy” - 7/26

Horror

“Bride of Chucky”

“Child’s Play 2”

“Child’s Play 3”

“Cult of Chucky”

“Damien - Omen II”

“Exorcist II: The Heretic”

“Insidious” “Land of the Dead”

“My Soul to Take”

“The Omen”

“Tusk” - 7/19

“Seed of Chucky”

“Slender Man”

Romance

“Along Came Polly”

“And So It Goes”

“Crazy, Stupid Love”

“How to Talk to Girls at Parties” - 7/24

“Just Friends”

“Laggies” - 7/19

“Love, Actually”

“Out of Sight” (1998)

“Obvious Child” - 7/19 “Practical Magic”

“Sleepless in Seattle”

“The 40-Year-Old Virgin”

“The Lucky One”

“The Spectacular Now” - 7/12

“Three Can Play That Game”

“Two Can Play That Game”

“When in Rome”

Jaws Movies The classic horror films about a great white shark that’s been attacking people of the coast of New England and bringing terror to their beach vacations. The first film was a major box-office success bringing in almost 500 million world wide and spawning the blockbuster movie phenomena and three sequels.

Sci-Fi & Thriller

“A Most Violent Year” - 7/19

“Braven”

“Child’s Play 2”

“Dark Places” - 7/26

“Divergent”

“The Divergent Series: The Allegiant”

“The Divergent Series: The Insurgent”

“Enemy” - 7/12

“Ex Machina” - 7/26

“I Still See You” - 7/11

“Invasion of the Body Snatchers”

“Jaws” - 7/16

“Jaws 2” - 7/16

“Jaws 3-D” - 7/16

“Jaws: The Revenge” - 7/16

“John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars”

“Land of the Dead”

“Live by Night”

“Mojave” - 7/26

“No Good Deed”

“Revenge of the Green Dragons” - 7/19

“The Captive” - 7/19

“The Matrix”

“The Matrix Reloaded”

“The Matrix Revolutions”

“The Corruptor”

“Under the Skin” - 7/12

“Son of a Gun” - 7/19

Westerns