What’s Coming to Tubi in July 2021, Including ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘The Day The Earth Stood Still’

Fern Siegel

Tubi showcases an interesting variety of notable films this month, including the dark female buddy film Thelma & Louise, starring Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, as two women forced to go on the run after one of the women shoots a man who tried to rape the other.

In a 2008 remake of the 1951 science fiction classic The Day The Earth Stood Still, an extraterrestrial (Keanu Reeves), accompanied by a giant robot, claims to be a “friend to the Earth.” But as governments try to understand what is presence means, they confront a dire warning if the world pursues a path toward nuclear annihilation.

What’s Coming to Tubi in July:

Action
Empire State (2013)
Freelancers (2012)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016)
Street Kings (2008)
Déjà Vu (2006)
Man on Fire (2004)
Unstoppable (2010)

Black Cinema
Shaft (1971)
Shaft in Africa (1973)
Shaft’s Big Score (1972)
Where’s the Money (2017)
Dead Presidents (1995)
Big Momma’s: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Comedy
Jack and Jill (2011)
Little Italy (2018)
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) - arriving 7/3
Major League (1989)
The Animal (2001)
The Hot Chick (2002)
The Nanny Diaries (2007)
Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Drama
90 Minutes in Heaven (2015)
Black Mass (2015)
The Fountain (2006)
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Wargames (1983)

Horror
Slither (2006)
The Voices (2014) - arriving 7/18
Kids & Family
Surf’s Up (2007) - arriving 7/5
Monster High: Welcome to Monster High (2016)
Mini Munsters (1973)

Sci-Fi
Criminal (2016)
Gamer (2009)
I, Robot (2004)
Knowing (2009
RoboCop 3 (1993)
Timecop (1994)
The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Thriller
Hannibal (2001)
Hannibal Rising (2007)
Solace (2015)
The Fugitive (1993)
The Forgotten (2004)
Urge (2016)
Flightplan (2005)

TV Series
The Bay (2019)
Rosemary’s Baby (2014)

Tubi en Español
Hannibal (2001)
Just My Luck (2006)
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde (2003) - arriving 7/3
Made in America (2017)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
RoboCop 3 (1993)

TubiTV.com

Tubi

Tubi is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 30,000 movies and television shows. Fox executives have called their service “TV on steroids.”

Tubi’s programming includes films and television series from Fox Entertainment, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Disney, and more.

$0 / month
TubiTV.com

