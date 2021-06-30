What’s Coming to Tubi in July 2021, Including ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘The Day The Earth Stood Still’

Tubi showcases an interesting variety of notable films this month, including the dark female buddy film “Thelma & Louise”, starring Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, as two women forced to go on the run after one of the women shoots a man who tried to rape the other.

In a 2008 remake of the 1951 science fiction classic “The Day The Earth Stood Still”, an extraterrestrial (Keanu Reeves), accompanied by a giant robot, claims to be a “friend to the Earth.” But as governments try to understand what is presence means, they confront a dire warning if the world pursues a path toward nuclear annihilation.

What’s Coming to Tubi in July:

Action

Empire State (2013)

Freelancers (2012)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016)

Street Kings (2008)

Déjà Vu (2006)

Man on Fire (2004)

Unstoppable (2010)

Black Cinema

Shaft (1971)

Shaft in Africa (1973)

Shaft’s Big Score (1972)

Where’s the Money (2017)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Big Momma’s: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Comedy

Jack and Jill (2011)

Little Italy (2018)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) - arriving 7/3

Major League (1989)

The Animal (2001)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Drama

90 Minutes in Heaven (2015)

Black Mass (2015)

The Fountain (2006)

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Wargames (1983)

Horror

Slither (2006)

The Voices (2014) - arriving 7/18

Kids & Family

Surf’s Up (2007) - arriving 7/5

Monster High: Welcome to Monster High (2016)

Mini Munsters (1973)

Sci-Fi

Criminal (2016)

Gamer (2009)

I, Robot (2004)

Knowing (2009

RoboCop 3 (1993)

Timecop (1994)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Thriller

Hannibal (2001)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Solace (2015)

The Fugitive (1993)

The Forgotten (2004)

Urge (2016)

Flightplan (2005)

TV Series

The Bay (2019)

Rosemary’s Baby (2014)

Tubi en Español

Just My Luck (2006)

Made in America (2017)

