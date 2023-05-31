What’s Coming to Tubi in June 2023, Including ‘Inglourious Basterds,’ ‘The Adnan Syed Story,’ ‘Magic Carpet Ride’

Tubi opens June with an intense WWII drama “Inglourious Basterds.” Allied officer Lt. Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) assembles a team of five tough Jewish soldiers to spread fear throughout the Third Reich. They have one assignment: assassinate Nazi leaders. Quentin Tarantino wrote and directed the unconventional war drama. Eli Roth, Melanie Laurent, and Christopher Walz co-star.

Watch the trailer of “Inglourious Basterds”:

The network is also streaming the original documentary “Mystery Unsolved: The Adnan Syed Story” on June 7. The murder of teenager Hae Min Lee was the focal point of a “Serial” podcast, which questioned if boyfriend Syed was her killer. After serving 22 years in prison, Syed was released, still proclaiming his innocence. Now, he may return.

Another streamer original, “Magic Carpet Rides,” arrives June 14. It centers on a social influencer torn between sharing her budding romance or honoring her boyfriend’s request to keep their life private.

Check out the “Magic Carpet Rides” trailer:

Coming June 1 unless otherwise noted:

Action

“Air Force One”

“Charlie’s Angels” (2000)

“Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”

“Cold Pursuit”

“Contraband”

“Crimson Tide”

“DC Down” (6/20)

“Gone In 60 Seconds”

“Hulk” (2003)

“Incarcerated” (6/22)

“John Wick”

“John Wick: Chapter 2”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum”

“Jumper”

“Knight And Day”

“Max Payne”

“Murder City” (6/29)

“Non-Stop” - 6/17

“R.I.P.D.”

“S.W.A.T.”

“The A-Team”

“The Kingdom” (2007)

“The Patriot”

“The Rock”

“The Three Musketeers” (1993)

“The Transporter”

“Transporter 2”

“Transporter 3”

Black Cinema

“A Madea Christmas”

“All About The Benjamins”

“B.A.P.S.”

“Barbershop”

“Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son”

“Black Knight”

“Boo! A Madea Halloween”

“Breakin’ All The Rules”

“Deja Vu”

“Glory”

“House Party”

“House Party 2”

“House Party 3”

“House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute”

“House Party: Tonight’s The Night”

“I Can Do Bad All By Myself”

“Idlewild”

“If Beale Street Could Talk” (2018)

“Just Mercy”

“Lottery Ticket”

“Malcolm X”

“Menace II Society”

“Notorious”

“Roll Bounce”

“Shots Fired”

“Snakes On A Plane”

“The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2”

“Undercover Brother”

“Undercover Brother 2”

“Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins”

Comedy

“Ace Ventura: Pet Detective”

“Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls”

“Bomb Pizza”

“Caddyshack”

“Delivery Man”

“Father Of The Bride” (1991)

“Fever Pitch” (2005)

“Freak Brothers,” Season 2 (6/25)

“Friday”

“Friday After Next”

“Jack And Jill”

“Little Fockers”

“Magic Carpet Rides” (6/14)

“Me, Myself And Irene”

“Meet The Fockers”

“Meet The Parents”

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”

“Mr. Deeds”

“Multiplicity”

“Next Friday”

“Pineapple Express”

“The Beverly Hillbillies”

“The Change Up”

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard”

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”

“The Steve Harvey Show”

“Twins”

“Your Highness”

Art House “12 Years A Slave”

“21 Grams”

“A Star Is Born” - 6/8

“American Psycho”

“Cape Fear”

“Drive”

“Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“Inglourious Basterds”

“Miami Vice” (2006)

“Philadelphia”

“Solaris”

“The Visit” Documentary “Dear Zachary: A Letter To A Son About His Father”

“Fire Front” (6/27)

“Jamel Shabazz: Street Photographer”

“Love You To Death: Gabby Petito” (6/21)

“Mystery Unsolved: The Adnan Syed Story” (6/7)

“Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”

“TMZ Presents-Child Star Syndrome: Triumphs, Tragedies, And Trolls” (6/28)

“Vice News Presents — Sold Out: Ticketmaster and The Resale Racket (6/11)

Horror

“Annabelle Comes Home” (The Conjuring Franchise)

“Annabelle: Creation” (The Conjuring Franchise)

“Bride Of Chucky”

“Candyman” (1992)

“Captive” (6/15)

“Child’s Play 2”

“Child’s Play 3”

“Cult Of Chucky”

“Curse Of Chucky”

“Devil”

“Doctor Sleep”

“Fright Night”

“Grindhouse: Death Proof”

“Grindhouse: Planet Terror”

“House Of Wax” (2005)

“Interview With The Vampire”

“Mama”

“Play Dead” (6/17)

“Seed Of Chucky”

“She Came From The Woods” (6/10)

“Sinister 2”

“The Curse Of La Llorona” (The Conjuring Franchise)

“The Last Exorcism”

“The Shining”

“The Thing” (1982)

“The Thing” (2011)

“The Wolfman”

“Van Helsing”

Kids & Family

“Baby’s Day Out”

“Daddy Day Camp”

“Dudley Do-Right”

“Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home”

“Glory Road”

“Happy Feet 2”

“He-Man & She-Ra: A Christmas Special”

“Homeward Bound II: Lost In San Francisco”

“Miracle”

“Penguins Of Madagascar”

“Spy Kids 4”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret Of The Ooze”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III”

“The Dark Crystal”

“The Flintstones” (1994)

“The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas”

“The Karate Kid” (1984)

“The Little Rascals”

“The Shaggy Dog” (2006)

“The Wild” (2006)

“The Wizard”

“Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory”

Drama “8 Mile”

“A Time To Kill”

“Antwone Fisher”

“Argo”

“Cast Away”

“Concussion” (2015)

“Gridiron Grid” (6/23)

“Higher Learning” (1995)

“Ladder 49”

“Notorious” (2009)

“Pride”

“Soul Food”

“The Bodyguard”

“The Guardian”

“The Last Of The Mohicans” (1992)

“The Little Richard Story”

“The Patriot” (2000)

“The Shawshank Redemption”

“What Dreams May Come”

“What’s Love Got To Do With It” Romance “About Time”

“Along Came Polly”

“Father Of The Bride”

“For Richer Or Poorer”

“How Stella Got Her Groove Back”

“Just Wright”

“Larry Crowne”

“Love, Si Thriller “Cinnamon” (6/23

“Deadly Secrets of a Cam Girl” (6/6)

“Lyla” - (6/4)

“Trap House” (6/9)

“The Stepmother 3” (6/8)

“Twisted House Sitter 2” (6/30) Western “Butch vs. Sundance” (6/16)