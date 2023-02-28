What’s Coming to Tubi in March 2023: ‘Deadly Estate,’ ‘Rush Hour’ Franchise, ‘Butch Cassidy’

Tubi original movie “Deadly Estate” arrives on the free streaming service on March 3. A hotel manager has to clear her name after being framed for murder, but doing so means exposing the secret crime ring operating within the luxury hotel. The film stars Samantha Walkes and Karen Cliche.

Check out the “Rush Hour” trailer:

The streamer is also showcasing Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in three installments of the action comedy “Rush Hour.” The detective duo is a study in contrasts. Chan is cast as a cool, dedicated Hong Kong Inspector forced to team up with an outrageous L.A.P.D detective, played by Tucker. But together, they are unstoppable, funny, combative — and determined to get the bad guys.

“Butch Cassidy and the Wild Bunch” arrives on March 17. The famed outlaw and his gang are chased by Pinkerton detectives, charged with taking down the wily criminals for their various heists.

Coming on March 1, unless noted:

Action “Big Trouble In Little China”

“Executive Decision”

“Final Score”

“G.I. Jane”

“Hitman”

“Hitman: Agent 47”

“Lethal Weapon”

“Lethal Weapon 2”

“Lethal Weapon 3”

“Lethal Weapon 4”

“Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome”

“Man On Fire”

“Power Rangers” – 3/6

“Romeo Must Die” Art House “Antibirth”

“Frances Ha”

“Full Metal Jacket”

“Malcolm X”

“Proxima” – 3/8

“Sorry To Bother You”

“Southland Tales”

“Spring Breakers” – 3/15

“The Canyons”

Lethal Weapon Movies Lethal Weapon is a buddy cop movie series starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. A total of four films have been made since the first one in 1987, and all have been a success at the box-office.

Black Cinema “Bones”

“Booty Call”

“Deja Vu”

“Hidden Figures”

“John Q”

“LA’s Finest”

“Menace II Society”

“Proud Mary”

“Soul Men”

“The Color Purple”

“White Men Can’t Jump” Comedy “28 Days”

“Best Little Whorehouse In Texas”

“Chips” (2017)

“Houseguest”

“Jawbreaker” (1999)

“One Day At A Time”

“Rush Hour”

“Rush Hour 2”

“Rush Hour 3”

“Superbad”

“The Boss”

“The D Train”

“The Devil Wears Prada”

“The Sitter” (2011)

“This Is The End”

“To Wong Foo, Thanks….”

“Two If By Sea”

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas July 23, 1982 The town sheriff and a madame team up to stop a television evangelist from shutting down the local whorehouse, the famed “Chicken Ranch.”

Documentary “Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975”

“Facing Ali” Drama “12 Years A Slave”

“American Hustle”

“Blood Diamond”

“Blue Is The Warmest Color”

“Rocky”

“Rocky II”

“Rocky III”

“Rocky IV”

“Rocky V”

“Rocky Balboa”

“Selena”

“Troy” Horror “All Hallows’ Eve” (Terrifier Franchise)

“All Hallows’ Eve 2” (Terrifier Franchise)

“Brightburn”

“Carrie” (Franchise)

“Deep Blue Sea”

“Scream 4”

“The Amityville Horror”

“The Cave”

“Tone-Deaf” Kids & Family “Firehouse Dog”

“Like Mike”

“Mr. Popper’s Penguins”

“Nanny McPhee”

“Nanny McPhee Returns”

“Planet 51”

“Robots” (2005)

“Scooby-Doo”

“Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

“Secondhand Lions”

“Shaun The Sheep”

“Yogi Bear”

All Hallow’s Eve Movies A Halloween anthology series based around a mysterious video tape that appears on someone’s doorstep.

Sci-Fi & Fantasy “After Earth”

“Déjà Vu”

“Epic”

“Kazaam”

“Mortal Kombat”

“Pixels”

“The 5th Wave”

“The Adventures Of Buckaroo Banzai”

“The Rage: Carrie 2”

“Tremors”

“Tremors II”

“Tremors 3: Back To Perfection”

“Tremors 4: The Legend Begins”

“Tremors 5: Bloodlines”

“Tremors 6: A Cold Day In Hell”

“Ultraviolet” Thriller “Don’t Breathe”

“In The Cut”

“Reasonable Doubt”

“Reprisal”

“Siberia”

“The Hit List “ TV Series “Bad Girls All-Star Battle”

“Bad Girls Club: Best Frenemies Special”

“Bad Girls Club: Funniest Bad Girls Of All Time”

“Dahmer On Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks”

“Got7’s Real Thai Adventure”

“Khloe & Lamar”

“The Battle Of The Ex Besties”

“The Kandi Factory”

“Tremors” (Series) Western “Tombstone”