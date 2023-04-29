What’s Coming to Tubi in May 2023: ‘The Hunger Games’ Franchise, ‘Pastacolypse,’ More

Four “Hunger Games” movies are coming to Fox’s free streaming service Tubi beginning May 1. The games begin with one girl and one boy from each district trained in the art of survival and ultimately, battling to the death. Unless your character is played by Jennifer Lawrence, in which case, all bets are off.

Watch the trailer for “The Hunger Games”:

Also coming is the Tubi original comedy “Pastacolypse” on May 21. When a global ban on gluten destroys the life of billionaire celebrity chef Alfredo Manicotti, he leads a pasta uprising that threatens humanity. It’s up to his spoiled heiress daughter to save the world.

The true-crime story of Joseph DeAngelo arrives May 10. A devoted family man and police officer, DeAngelo was also the Golden State Killer. For 40 years, he raped and murdered women in California. “Evil Among Us: The Golden State Killer” reveals how a genetic match and DNA profile brought the monster down.

On the fantasy front, “E.T.,” Steven Spielberg’s touching tale of an unusual friendship between an alien and young boy, is heartwarming.

Coming May 1 unless otherwise noted:

Action “300”

“2012”

“Backdraft”

“Ghost Rider” (2007)

“Ghost Rider: The Spirit Of Vengeance”

“Godzilla” (1998)

“Ninja Assassin”

“Pacific Rim”

“Proud Mary”

“Red Sparrow”

“Robin Hood”

“Taken 2”

“The Amazing Spider-Man”

“The Bourne Identity”

“The Bourne Supremacy”

“The Hunger Games”

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1”

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2”

“The Last Witch Hunter”

“The Marksman”

“Those Who Wish Me Dead”

“Three Musketeers”

“True Lies” Art House “After Yang”

“Australia”

“Bend It Like Beckham”

“C’mon C’mon”

“Eyes Wide Shut”

“Hanna”

“Infinitely Polar Bear”

“Life Of Pi”

“Minari”

“Moonlight” - 5/21

“Talk To Her”

“The Farewell”

“The Green Knight”

“The Ladykillers”

“The Last Black Man In San Francisco”

“The Old Man & The Gun”

“The Weekend”

“Zola”

After Yang March 4, 2022 When his young daughter’s beloved companion — an android named Yang — malfunctions, Jake searches for a way to repair him. In the process, Jake discovers the life that has been passing in front of him, reconnecting with his wife and daughter across a distance he didn’t know was there.

Black Cinema “Baby Boy”

“Bones”

“Car Wash” (1976)

“First Sunday”

“Hancock”

“How High”

“Judas And The Black Messiah”

“Little Man”

“Major Payne”

“Obsessed” (2009)

“Phat Girlz”

“Rosewood”

“Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit”

“Sparkle” (2012)

“The Best Man” (1999)

“The Sixth Man”

“Why Did I Get Married Too?” Comedy “American Pie”

“American Pie 2”

“American Reunion” (2012)

“American Wedding”

“Bad Teacher” (2011)

“Balls Of Fury”

“Bring It On”

“Bring It On Again”

“Bring It On: All Or Nothing”

“Bring It On: Fight To The Finish”

“Bring It On: In It To Win It”

“Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack”

“Disaster Movie”

“Hall Pass”

“Just Married”

“Little Nicky”

“Mystery, Alaska”

“The 40 Year-Old Virgin”

“The House Bunny”

“The Waterboy”

“The Whole Nine Yards”

“Waiting …”

“Wedding Crashers”

“What About Bob?”

Bring It On Movies A collection of movies about cheerleaders and their squads

Documentary “Believe”

“Beyond The Mat”

“Bruno Vs. Tyson”

“Mike Wallace Is Here” - 5/4

“Ronaldo” Drama “Apollo 13”

“Beautifully Broken”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Burlesque”

“Country Strong”

“Goodfellas”

“Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World”

“Meeting Evil”

“St. Elmo’s Fire”

“The Choice”

“The Rookie” (2002) - 5/15

“Vice”

“War Room” (2015)

“Water For Elephants” Horror “American Psycho 2”

“Animal” (2014)

“Blade”

“Blade II”

“Blade Trinity”

“Brightburn”

“Demonic”

“Doom”

“Drag Me To Hell”

“Evil Dead” (2013)

“Hide And Seek”

“Jeepers Creepers”

“Jeepers Creepers 2”

“Queen Of The Damned”

“The Amityville Horror” (1979)

“The Blackcoat’s Daughter” - 5/21

“The Last House On The Left”

Queen of the Damned February 10, 2002 Lestat de Lioncourt is awakened from his slumber. Bored with his existence, he has now become this generation’s new Rock God. While in the course of time, another has arisen, Akasha, the Queen of the Vampires and the Dammed. He wants immortal fame, his fellow vampires want him eternally dead for his betrayal, and the Queen wants him for her King. Who will be the first to reach him? Who shall win?

Kids & Family “Adventures Of Rocky And Bullwinkle”

“Agent Cody Banks”

“Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London”

“Baby Geniuses”

“Big Miracle”

“Doctor Dolittle 2”

“G-Force” - 5/15

“Invincible”

“Journey 2: The Mysterious Island”

“Jungle 2 Jungle”

“Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

“Like Mike 2: Streetball”

“Mighty Joe Young”

“Mr. Peabody & Sherman”

“My Favorite Martian” - 5/15

“Operation Dumbo Drop” - 5/15

“RV” (2006)

“Smallfoot”

“The Angry Birds Movie”

“The Indian In The Cupboard”

“The Karate Kid” (2010)

“We Bought A Zoo”

“White Fang” (1991) - 5/15 Sci-Fi & Fantasy “Aliens In The Attic”

“Attack The Block”

“Back To The Future”

“Back To The Future II”

“Back To The Future III”

“Casper” (1995)

“Dark Skies”

“Dredd”

“E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial”

“Geostorm”

“Ghostbusters” (1984)

“Ghostbusters II”

“Hellboy II: The Golden Army”

“King Kong” (2005)

“Monster Hunt 2”

“Power Rangers” - 5/6

“Predators”

“Real Steel”

“Stargate”

“Stargate: Continuum”

“Stargate: The Ark Of Truth”

“The Darkest Hour”

“The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy”

“The Predator”

Back to the Future Movies An American science fiction–comedy film series that follows the adventures of a high school student, Marty McFly and an eccentric scientist, Dr Emmett L. Brown as they use a DeLorean time machine to time travel to different periods in the history of Hill Valley, California.

Thriller “Bad Company” (2002)

“Contagion”

“Don’t Breathe”

“Empire State”

“Hard Target”

“Lake Placid”

“Mind Cage”

“The Courier”

“The Edge”

“The Specialist”

“The Tourist”

“Unknown” Western “Blazing Saddles”

“Cowboys & Aliens”

“Django Unchained” - 5/27

“Gunfight At Rio Bravo”

“Heaven’s Gate”

“High Noon Part II: The Return Of Will Kane”

“High Plains Drifter”

“Joe Kidd”

“The Return Of A Man Called Horse” TV Series “Axe The Agent?”

“Brits Abroad”

“Crisis Command”

“Demolition: The Wrecking Crew”

“Don’t Just Stand There… I’m Having Your Baby”

“Fishing Impossible”