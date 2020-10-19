 Skip to Content
The Streamable
What’s Coming to Tubi in November 2020, Including ‘Superman: Doomsday’ and ‘Madae’s Tough Love’

Fern Siegel

“Superman: Doomsday” is a 2007 animated film that focuses on the death and return of the superhero. When Doomsday, a genetically-engineered super soldier wreaks havoc in Metropolis, only one man, or clone, can save the day! And when he does, he is stronger than ever, proving you can’t keep a good superhero down.

A second animated family-friendly show from Tubi is Tyler Perry’s ‘Madae’s Tough Love.” Sassy Madae has a run-in with police and is sentenced to community service. But the neighborhood-minded Madea has other concerns: like saving the Moms Mabley Youth Center from closing.

What’s coming to Tubi in November:

Action

  • Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (2000)
  • Batman vs. Robin (2015)
  • District 9 (2009)
  • Ender’s Game (2013)
  • Haywire (2011)
  • MI-5: The Greater Good (2015)
  • Romeo Must Die (2000)
  • Superman: Doomsday (2007)
  • The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)
  • V for Vendetta (2005)
  • Zero Dark 30 (2012)

Black Cinema:

  • Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club (2008)
  • Black Dynamite (2009)
  • Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love (2015)
  • You Got Served (2004)
  • War Room (2015)

Comedy:

  • Bandits (2001)
  • Cop Out (2010)
  • Guess Who (2005)
  • Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
  • Major League (1989)
  • Mixed Nuts (1994)
  • The Dictator (2012)

Drama:

  • Girl, Interrupted (1999)
  • Gladiator (2000)
  • The Disappointments Room (2016)

Horror:

  • I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
  • I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
  • Rosemary’s Baby (1968)
  • Straw Dogs (1971)
  • Spawn (1997)

Kids & Family:

  • How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
  • Small Soldiers (1998)

Sci-Fi / Thriller:

  • After Earth (2013)
  • Chappie (2015)
  • Labyrinth (1986)
  • Lakeview Terrace (2008)
  • The Number 23 (2007)
  • The 5th Wave (2016) - Coming Nov. 18

Series:

  • Addams Family (1974)
  • Astro and the Space Mutts (1981)
  • Captain Caveman & The Teen Angels (1977)
  • Chuck Norris’ Karate Kommandos (1986)
  • I Can See Your Voice (2020)
  • Mister T (1983)
  • New Scooby Doo Mysteries (1984)
  • Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm (1971)
  • Superman (Ruby/Spears) (1988)
  • The 13 Ghosts of Scooby Doo (1985)
  • The Adventures of Batman (1968)
  • The Mysteries of Laura (2014)
  • Undercovers (2010)
  • Drive (2011) - Coming Nov. 16

