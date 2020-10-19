What’s Coming to Tubi in November 2020, Including ‘Superman: Doomsday’ and ‘Madae’s Tough Love’
“Superman: Doomsday” is a 2007 animated film that focuses on the death and return of the superhero. When Doomsday, a genetically-engineered super soldier wreaks havoc in Metropolis, only one man, or clone, can save the day! And when he does, he is stronger than ever, proving you can’t keep a good superhero down.
A second animated family-friendly show from Tubi is Tyler Perry’s ‘Madae’s Tough Love.” Sassy Madae has a run-in with police and is sentenced to community service. But the neighborhood-minded Madea has other concerns: like saving the Moms Mabley Youth Center from closing.
What’s coming to Tubi in November:
Action
- Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (2000)
- Batman vs. Robin (2015)
- District 9 (2009)
- Ender’s Game (2013)
- Haywire (2011)
- MI-5: The Greater Good (2015)
- Romeo Must Die (2000)
- Superman: Doomsday (2007)
- The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)
- V for Vendetta (2005)
- Zero Dark 30 (2012)
Black Cinema:
- Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club (2008)
- Black Dynamite (2009)
- Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love (2015)
- You Got Served (2004)
- War Room (2015)
Comedy:
- Bandits (2001)
- Cop Out (2010)
- Guess Who (2005)
- Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
- Major League (1989)
- Mixed Nuts (1994)
- The Dictator (2012)
Drama:
- Girl, Interrupted (1999)
- Gladiator (2000)
- The Disappointments Room (2016)
Horror:
- I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
- Rosemary’s Baby (1968)
- Straw Dogs (1971)
- Spawn (1997)
Kids & Family:
- How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
- Small Soldiers (1998)
Sci-Fi / Thriller:
- After Earth (2013)
- Chappie (2015)
- Labyrinth (1986)
- Lakeview Terrace (2008)
- The Number 23 (2007)
- The 5th Wave (2016) - Coming Nov. 18
Series:
- Addams Family (1974)
- Astro and the Space Mutts (1981)
- Captain Caveman & The Teen Angels (1977)
- Chuck Norris’ Karate Kommandos (1986)
- I Can See Your Voice (2020)
- Mister T (1983)
- New Scooby Doo Mysteries (1984)
- Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm (1971)
- Superman (Ruby/Spears) (1988)
- The 13 Ghosts of Scooby Doo (1985)
- The Adventures of Batman (1968)
- The Mysteries of Laura (2014)
- Undercovers (2010)
- Drive (2011) - Coming Nov. 16