What’s Coming to Tubi in November 2020, Including ‘Superman: Doomsday’ and ‘Madae’s Tough Love’

“Superman: Doomsday” is a 2007 animated film that focuses on the death and return of the superhero. When Doomsday, a genetically-engineered super soldier wreaks havoc in Metropolis, only one man, or clone, can save the day! And when he does, he is stronger than ever, proving you can’t keep a good superhero down.

A second animated family-friendly show from Tubi is Tyler Perry’s ‘Madae’s Tough Love.” Sassy Madae has a run-in with police and is sentenced to community service. But the neighborhood-minded Madea has other concerns: like saving the Moms Mabley Youth Center from closing.

What’s coming to Tubi in November:

Action

Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (2000)

Batman vs. Robin (2015)

District 9 (2009)

Ender’s Game (2013)

Haywire (2011)

MI-5: The Greater Good (2015)

Romeo Must Die (2000)

Superman: Doomsday (2007)

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Zero Dark 30 (2012)

Black Cinema:

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club (2008)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love (2015)

You Got Served (2004)

War Room (2015)

Comedy:

Bandits (2001)

Cop Out (2010)

Guess Who (2005)

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Major League (1989)

Mixed Nuts (1994)

The Dictator (2012)

Drama:

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Gladiator (2000)

The Disappointments Room (2016)

Horror:

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Straw Dogs (1971)

Spawn (1997)

Kids & Family:

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Sci-Fi / Thriller:

After Earth (2013)

Chappie (2015)

Labyrinth (1986)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

The Number 23 (2007)

The 5th Wave (2016) - Coming Nov. 18

Series:

Addams Family (1974)

Astro and the Space Mutts (1981)

Captain Caveman & The Teen Angels (1977)

Chuck Norris’ Karate Kommandos (1986)

I Can See Your Voice (2020)

Mister T (1983)

New Scooby Doo Mysteries (1984)

Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm (1971)

Superman (Ruby/Spears) (1988)

The 13 Ghosts of Scooby Doo (1985)

The Adventures of Batman (1968)

The Mysteries of Laura (2014)

Undercovers (2010)

Drive (2011) - Coming Nov. 16

