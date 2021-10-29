What’s Coming to Tubi in November 2021, Including ‘The Freak Brothers’ and ‘Sophie’s Choice’

Tubi is streaming its first original animated series, The Freak Brothers, starring Woody Harrelson, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Davidson, and John Goodman. It focuses on the adventures of three stoners and their sardonic cat. They smoke a magical strain of weed in 1969 and wake up in 2020.

Meryl Streep won her second Oscar and first for best actress for Sophie’s Choice, a searing drama co-starring Kevin Kline. Streep plays a Polish woman traumatized by the Holocaust, in one of her most memorable roles.

Watch TubiTV.com Tubi Tubi is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 35,000 movies and television shows - more than any other streaming service. Fox executives have called their service “TV on steroids.” … Tubi’s programming includes films and television series from Fox Entertainment, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Disney, and more.

Coming in November:

November 1, unless otherwise noted:

Action

A Man Apart (2003)

Big Game (2014)

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009) - starting 11/15

Con Air (1997)

Die Hard III: With a Vengeance (1995)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Heist (2001)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) - starting 11/15

Machete (2010)

Robin Hood (2018) - starting 11/2

Taken (2008)

Waterworld (1995) - starting 11/15

Black Cinema

All About the Benjamins (2002)

Blankman (1994)

Codename: The Cleaner (2007)

Gridlock’d (1997)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Proud Mary (2018)

The Players Club (1998)

Waist Deep (2006) - starting 11/15

Why Do Fools Fall in Love (1998)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

Comedy

Accepted (2006) - starting 11/15

Black Knight (2001)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Holy Man (1998)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Robinhood: Men in Tights (1993)

Sixteen Candles (1984) - starting 11/15

The Freak Brothers (2021) - starting 11/14

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

Drama

90 Minutes in Heaven (2015)

Australia (2008)

Empire of the Sun (1987)

Gotti (2018)

Meet Joe Black (1998) - starting 11/15

Platoon (1986)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sophie’s Choice (1982)

Southpaw (2015)

The Kids Are Alright (2010) - starting 11/15

The Thin Red Line (1998)

Water For Elephants (2011)

Horror

Dead in Tombstone (2013)

Dead in Tombstone Again (2017)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Gothika (2003)

It Follows (2014)

The Disappointments Room (2016)

Leatherface (2017)

Vacancy (2007)

Kids & Family

He-Man & She-Ra: A Christmas Special (1985) - starting 11/15

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017) - starting 11/15

My Adventures with Santa (2019) - starting 11/15

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2003) - starting 11/15

The Thanksgiving That Almost Wasn’t (1972)

Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (2017)

Sci-Fi & Thriller

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

Delirium (2018) - starting 11/15

Driven (2001)

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Siberia (2018) - starting 11/17

Species: The Awakening (2007)

The Thing (2011) - starting 11/15

TV Series

V.I.P (1998) - new episodes

Zorro (1957) - new episodes

‘The Freak Brothers’ mini-episode