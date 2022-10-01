What’s Coming to Tubi in October 2022, Including ‘The Man Who Wasn’t There,’ ‘Terror Train’

Tubi is rife with frights in October, part of its “Terror On Tubi” offering — everything from “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” to a reimagining of the 1980 film “Terror Train,” in which a group of partying college kids confront a masked killer.

For Coen Bros. fans, there is “The Man Who Wasn’t There,” the brothers’ black-and-white homage to film noir. Billy Bob Thornton plays a barber blackmailing his wife’s boss and lover, but his scheme backfires — badly. Also starring Frances McDormand, Tony Shaloub, and James Gandolfini, the movie’s cinematography is an artistic triumph. So is Shaloub’s turn as a high-priced lawyer.

Also up this month, “TMZ No BS: Jennifer Lopez,” a documentary that examines JoLo’s personal dramas, which became as sensational and newsworthy as her career.

Coming in October:

(All stream Oct. 1, unless otherwise noted.)

Action “Deadpool” - 10/15

“Deadpool 2” - 10/15

“Death Race” (2008)

“Law Abiding Citizen”

“Live Free or Die Hard” - 10/2

“Parker” (2013)

“Sicario”

“The Book of Eli”

“The Darkest Minds”

“The Last Samurai”

“The Town”

“Unknown” Art House “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”

“Man on the Moon” (1999)

“Raging Bull”

“The Man Who Wasn’t There”

“The Place Beyond the Pines” Black Cinema “Devil in a Blue Dress”

“First Sunday”

“Gridiron Gang” (2006)

“Madea’s Witness Protection”

“Money Talks” (1997)

“No Good Deed” (2014)

Comedy “Being John Malkovich”

“Beverly Hills Ninja”

“Ghosts of Girlfriends Past”

“The Family”

“The Mask”

“The Replacements”

“The Witches of Eastwick”

“Tower Heist”

“Vice”

“White Men Can’t Jump” - 10/2 Drama “American History X”

“Baby Boy”

“Black Mass”

“Michael Clayton”

“Moneyball” (2011)

“Mystic River”

“Rome”

“State of Play”

“The Man Who Wasn’t There”

“United 93”

Horror / Terror on Tubi “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge”

“A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors”

“Arachnophobia”

“Before I Go to Sleep”

“Bones”

“Deep Blue Sea”

“Doom”

“Dreamcatcher”

“Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare”

“Fright Night” - 10/2

“House on Haunted Hill” (1999) “I Spit on Your Grave”

“Interview with a Vampire”

“It” (Stephen King’s)

“My Bloody Valentine”

“Oculus”

“The Collection”

“The Descent”

“The Devil’s Advocate”

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (franchise) - 10/15

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (2003)

“Twilight Zone: The Movie”

Kids & Family “Annie” (2014)

“Are We There Yet?” (2005)

“Free Willy”

“Here Comes the Boom”

“Rookie of the Year”

“Son of the Mask”

“The Angry Birds Movie”

“The Halloween Tree”

“The Iron Giant” Romance “Bedazzled” (2000)

“Everything Must Go”

“Ghosts of Girlfriends Past”

“Going All the Way”

“Guess Who”

“One Day”

“The Rebound”

“Woo”

Sci-Fi “After Earth”

“Alien vs. Predator” - 10/2

“Alien vs. Predator - Requiem” - 10/2

“Predators”

“Resident Evil”

“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” Thriller “Contagion”

“Exit Wounds”

“Exposed”

“No Good Deed”

“The Box”

“The Hand That Rocks the Cradle”