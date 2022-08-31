What’s Coming to Tubi in September 2022, Including ‘The Expendables,’ ‘Time Pirates,’ Menendez Brothers

Several popular franchises are becoming available on Tubi in September, including “The Expendables,” in which Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) leads a group of mercenaries on a mission to assassinate the dictator of a small South American island. Other franchises streaming that month include “Mortal Kombat,” “R.L. Stine,” and “Blade Runner.” All of the films arrive on the free streaming service on Sept. 1.

A teen TikTok music group, SM6, is headed for its first big gig when a partial treasure map sends them back in time to Mystic Island. To return home, they must locate the rest of the map and find the hidden treasures. And to ratchet up the action, they have to confront a deadly Kraken, a dangerous witch, and Blackbeard, the most notorious pirate on the high seas. Follow their adventures when “Time Pirates” streams on Sept. 9.

“Suburban Nightmare: The Menendez Brothers” revisits the brutal murder of an affluent California couple by their teenage sons. Thirty years later, the case is being re-examined without the initial media hype that colored much of the coverage. And while the initial response framed the boys as cold-blooded killers, many now believe that they were acting in self-defense following years of abuse. Get a new look at this iconic case beginning on Sept. 28.

Coming to Tubi:

Sept. 1 (unless otherwise noted)

Originals

Time Pirates – 9/9

Rush for Your Life - 9/16

Suburban Nightmare: The Menendez Brotehrs – 9/28

Action

Armored

Deja Vu

Exodus: Gods and Kings

First Kill

Fool’s Gold

Gone in Sixty Seconds

Magnum Force

Man on Fire (2004)

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

S.W.A.T.

Sucker Punch

Sudden Impact

The Brave One

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Enforcer

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Last Stand (2013)

Unstoppable

Black Cinema 2 Minutes of Fame

Akeelah and the Bee

Daddy’s Little Girls

“Double Take

Higher Learning (1995)

Lean on Me

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Madea’s Family Reunion

New Jack City

Roll Bounce

Set it Off

The Sixth Man

The Wash

Traffik Comedy Analyze This

Analyze That

Bridesmaids (2011)

Get Him to the Greek

Half Baked

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay

How High

Project X

Showtime

Instructions Not Included

The Adventures of Pluto Nash

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

The Devil Wears Prada

Drama Cinderella Man

Dog Day Afternoon

Draft Day

Imperium

Midway

Money Monster

The Bone Collector

The Great Gatsby”

The Outsiders

The Pelican Brief

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls Horror Anaconda

Don’t Breathe - 9/15

Insidious: Chapter 3

Jason X

Mandy

Morgan

Scream 4

The Witch

Wolves

Independent Cinema Brawl in Cell Block 99

Byzantium

Camp X-Ray

Certain Women

Following

Hungry Hearts

Lady Macbeth

Queen of the Desert

Return to Sender

Standoff at Sparrow Creek

The Cobbler

The Killer Inside Me

The House that Jack Built

The Man Who Knew Infinity

Two Days, One Night

Wildlife Kids & Family Aliens in the Attic

Another Cinderella Story

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Casper (1995)

Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Dennis the Menace

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Little Rascals

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

Peter Pan

R.L. Stine Presents - The Haunting Hours

R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: The Cabinet of Souls

R.L. Stine: Mostly Ghostly

R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend?

R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

Space Jam

The Ant Bully

The Book of Life

The Polar Express

Sci-Fi & Thriller

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

Blade Runner (Final Cut) - 9/26

Blade Runner 2049 - 9/26

Cape Fear (1962)

Cloud Atlas

Crypto - 9/19

Looper

Miss Bala (2019)

Multiplicity

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Prometheus

Set it Off”

Sucker Punch

The 5th Wave

The Circle

The Road Warrior (Mad Max 2)

Z for Zachariah