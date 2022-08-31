What’s Coming to Tubi in September 2022, Including ‘The Expendables,’ ‘Time Pirates,’ Menendez Brothers
Several popular franchises are becoming available on Tubi in September, including “The Expendables,” in which Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) leads a group of mercenaries on a mission to assassinate the dictator of a small South American island. Other franchises streaming that month include “Mortal Kombat,” “R.L. Stine,” and “Blade Runner.” All of the films arrive on the free streaming service on Sept. 1.
A teen TikTok music group, SM6, is headed for its first big gig when a partial treasure map sends them back in time to Mystic Island. To return home, they must locate the rest of the map and find the hidden treasures. And to ratchet up the action, they have to confront a deadly Kraken, a dangerous witch, and Blackbeard, the most notorious pirate on the high seas. Follow their adventures when “Time Pirates” streams on Sept. 9.
“Suburban Nightmare: The Menendez Brothers” revisits the brutal murder of an affluent California couple by their teenage sons. Thirty years later, the case is being re-examined without the initial media hype that colored much of the coverage. And while the initial response framed the boys as cold-blooded killers, many now believe that they were acting in self-defense following years of abuse. Get a new look at this iconic case beginning on Sept. 28.
Coming to Tubi:
Sept. 1 (unless otherwise noted)
Originals
- Time Pirates – 9/9
- Rush for Your Life - 9/16
- Suburban Nightmare: The Menendez Brotehrs – 9/28
Action
- Armored
- Deja Vu
- Exodus: Gods and Kings
- First Kill
- Fool’s Gold
- Gone in Sixty Seconds
- Magnum Force
- Man on Fire (2004)
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat: Annihilation
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge
- S.W.A.T.
- Sucker Punch
- Sudden Impact
- The Brave One
- The Bourne Legacy
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- The Enforcer
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- The Last Stand (2013)
- Unstoppable
Black Cinema
- 2 Minutes of Fame
- Akeelah and the Bee
- Daddy’s Little Girls
- “Double Take
- Higher Learning (1995)
- Lean on Me
- Love Don’t Cost a Thing
- Madea’s Family Reunion
- New Jack City
- Roll Bounce
- Set it Off
- The Sixth Man
- The Wash
- Traffik
Comedy
- Analyze This
- Analyze That
- Bridesmaids (2011)
- Get Him to the Greek
- Half Baked
- Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay
- How High
- Project X
- Showtime
- Instructions Not Included
- The Adventures of Pluto Nash
- The Big Lebowski
- The Change-Up
- The Devil Wears Prada
Drama
- Cinderella Man
- Dog Day Afternoon
- Draft Day
- Imperium
- Midway
- Money Monster
- The Bone Collector
- The Great Gatsby”
- The Outsiders
- The Pelican Brief
- Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
Horror
- Anaconda
- Don’t Breathe - 9/15
- Insidious: Chapter 3
- Jason X
- Mandy
- Morgan
- Scream 4
- The Witch
- Wolves
Independent Cinema
- Brawl in Cell Block 99
- Byzantium
- Camp X-Ray
- Certain Women
- Following
- Hungry Hearts
- Lady Macbeth
- Queen of the Desert
- Return to Sender
- Standoff at Sparrow Creek
- The Cobbler
- The Killer Inside Me
- The House that Jack Built
- The Man Who Knew Infinity
- Two Days, One Night
- Wildlife
Kids & Family
- Aliens in the Attic
- Another Cinderella Story
- Babe
- Babe: Pig in the City
- Casper (1995)
- Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
- Dennis the Menace
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Little Rascals
- Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
- Peter Pan
- R.L. Stine Presents - The Haunting Hours
- R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: The Cabinet of Souls
- R.L. Stine: Mostly Ghostly
- R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend?
- R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
- Space Jam
- The Ant Bully
- The Book of Life
- The Polar Express
Sci-Fi & Thriller
- Blade
- Blade 2
- Blade: Trinity
- Blade Runner (Final Cut) - 9/26
- Blade Runner 2049 - 9/26
- Cape Fear (1962)
- Cloud Atlas
- Crypto - 9/19
- Looper
- Miss Bala (2019)
- Multiplicity
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Prometheus
- Set it Off”
- Sucker Punch
- The 5th Wave
- The Circle
- The Road Warrior (Mad Max 2)
- Z for Zachariah
Romance
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- Fifty Shades Darker
- Fifty Shades Freed
- Breakin’ all the Rules
- Coyote Ugly
- Fever Pitch (2005)
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Just Wright
- Lost in Translation
- Two Weeks Notice
TV Series
- Malcolm & Eddie
- Quantico - 9/2
- Roots
- The Steve Harvey Show
Westerns
- El Mariachi
- Never Grow Old
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico (El Mariachi Trilogy)
- Rancho Deluxe
- The Kid
- Unforgiven
- Valdez is Coming
- Wyatt Earp
Tubi
Tubi is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 45,000+ movies and television shows - more than any other streaming service. Fox executives have called their service “TV on steroids.”
Tubi’s programming includes films and television series from Fox Entertainment, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Disney, and more.