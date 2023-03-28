What’s Coming to Viaplay in April 2023: ‘Cell8,’ ‘R.S.V.P.’, More

Nordic streaming service Viaplay has launched in the United States with content known as Nordic Noir, including both crime thrillers and dark comedies. This month, the streamer is offering “Cell 8,” a complicated six-episode thriller about a man, presumed dead, who is later arrested on a ferry in Finland. The story, coming April 13, zigzags between Scandinavia and the U.S. as dangerous events unfold.

Check out the “Cell 8” trailer:

Also coming to Viaplay in April will be the rom-com “R.S.V.P.” The ensemble film features close 30something friends looking for happiness and love — which always seems to elude them. The movie will be available to stream beginning on April 25.

Watch the trailer for “R.S.V.P.”:

Coming in April:

April 3 Detective Maria Kallio (Maria Kallio) - Season 1 April 10 Natascha Kampusch - A Lifetime in Prison – Documenary, Season 1 April 12 As in Heaven (Du som er i himlen) April 13 Cell 8 April 17 DNA - Season 2 April 25 R.S.V.P.