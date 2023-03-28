 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Viaplay

What’s Coming to Viaplay in April 2023: ‘Cell8,’ ‘R.S.V.P.’, More

Fern Siegel

Nordic streaming service Viaplay has launched in the United States with content known as Nordic Noir, including both crime thrillers and dark comedies. This month, the streamer is offering “Cell 8,” a complicated six-episode thriller about a man, presumed dead, who is later arrested on a ferry in Finland. The story, coming April 13, zigzags between Scandinavia and the U.S. as dangerous events unfold.

Check out the “Cell 8” trailer:

Also coming to Viaplay in April will be the rom-com “R.S.V.P.” The ensemble film features close 30something friends looking for happiness and love — which always seems to elude them. The movie will be available to stream beginning on April 25.

Watch the trailer for “R.S.V.P.”:

Coming in April:

April 3

  • Detective Maria Kallio (Maria Kallio) - Season 1

April 10

  • Natascha Kampusch - A Lifetime in Prison – Documenary, Season 1

April 12

  • As in Heaven (Du som er i himlen)

April 13

  • Cell 8 

April 17

  • DNA - Season 2 

April 25

  • R.S.V.P.
7-Day Trial
viaplay.com

Viaplay

Viaplay is a video on demand service focused on Nordic storytelling with more than 1,500 hours of award-winning content. The content library includes “Trom,” “Furia,” and “Partisan.” The line-up also includes Viaplay’s provocative young adult drama “Threesome,” a broad range of compelling documentaries, and much more.

The service launches in Canada on March 7, 2023.

7-Day Trial
$5.99 / month
viaplay.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.