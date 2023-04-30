 Skip to Content
What’s Coming to Viaplay in May 2023: ‘Delete Me,’ ‘The Congregation,’ ‘Riding in Darkness’

Fern Siegel

The Nordic streaming service Viaplay is bringing a slew of new titles to its platform in May. On May 4, the second season of the young adult drama “Delete Me” will premiere. After suffering humiliation from a lover, a woman (played Sofia Tjelta Sydness) eager for fame sells intimate photos of herself online.

Watch the trailer for “Delete Me”:

Coming on May 11 will be the North American premiere of “The Congregation,” based on the true story of the Knutby Christian cult in the early 2000s in a small Swedish town. What at first appeared idyllic, is soon revealed as abuse and murder.

Another North American premiere will come to Viaplay on May 25. “Riding in Darkness” is a survival thriller set in the world of elite equestrian competition. Based on true events, three women with different connections to one man need to find a way to get out of the monster’s grip.

Coming in May:

May 1

  • Robin (Uro) - Film

May 4

  • Delete Me - Season 2

May 10

  • Nadia Nadim - Gamechanger - Documentary

May 11

  • The Congregation (Knutby) (US Premiere)

May 15

  • Honour (Heder) - Season 3

May 18

  • Live Life (Leva Life) (North American Premiere)

May 22

  • Meaning of Life

May 25

  • Riding in Darkness (Nattryttarna) (North American Premiere)
Viaplay

Viaplay is a video on demand service focused on Nordic storytelling with more than 1,500 hours of award-winning content. The content library includes “Trom,” “Furia,” and “Partisan.” The line-up also includes Viaplay’s provocative young adult drama “Threesome,” a broad range of compelling documentaries, and much more.

The service launches in Canada on March 7, 2023.

