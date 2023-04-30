What’s Coming to Viaplay in May 2023: ‘Delete Me,’ ‘The Congregation,’ ‘Riding in Darkness’
The Nordic streaming service Viaplay is bringing a slew of new titles to its platform in May. On May 4, the second season of the young adult drama “Delete Me” will premiere. After suffering humiliation from a lover, a woman (played Sofia Tjelta Sydness) eager for fame sells intimate photos of herself online.
Watch the trailer for “Delete Me”:
Coming on May 11 will be the North American premiere of “The Congregation,” based on the true story of the Knutby Christian cult in the early 2000s in a small Swedish town. What at first appeared idyllic, is soon revealed as abuse and murder.
Another North American premiere will come to Viaplay on May 25. “Riding in Darkness” is a survival thriller set in the world of elite equestrian competition. Based on true events, three women with different connections to one man need to find a way to get out of the monster’s grip.
Coming in May:
May 1
- Robin (Uro) - Film
May 4
- Delete Me - Season 2
May 10
- Nadia Nadim - Gamechanger - Documentary
May 11
- The Congregation (Knutby) (US Premiere)
May 15
- Honour (Heder) - Season 3
May 18
- Live Life (Leva Life) (North American Premiere)
May 22
- Meaning of Life
May 25
- Riding in Darkness (Nattryttarna) (North American Premiere)
Viaplay
Viaplay is a video on demand service focused on Nordic storytelling with more than 1,500 hours of award-winning content. The content library includes “Trom,” “Furia,” and “Partisan.” The line-up also includes Viaplay’s provocative young adult drama “Threesome,” a broad range of compelling documentaries, and much more.
The service launches in Canada on March 7, 2023.