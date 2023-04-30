What’s Coming to Viaplay in May 2023: ‘Delete Me,’ ‘The Congregation,’ ‘Riding in Darkness’

The Nordic streaming service Viaplay is bringing a slew of new titles to its platform in May. On May 4, the second season of the young adult drama “Delete Me” will premiere. After suffering humiliation from a lover, a woman (played Sofia Tjelta Sydness) eager for fame sells intimate photos of herself online.

Watch the trailer for “Delete Me”:

Coming on May 11 will be the North American premiere of “The Congregation,” based on the true story of the Knutby Christian cult in the early 2000s in a small Swedish town. What at first appeared idyllic, is soon revealed as abuse and murder.

Another North American premiere will come to Viaplay on May 25. “Riding in Darkness” is a survival thriller set in the world of elite equestrian competition. Based on true events, three women with different connections to one man need to find a way to get out of the monster’s grip.

Coming in May:

May 1 Robin (Uro) - Film May 4 Delete Me - Season 2 May 10 Nadia Nadim - Gamechanger - Documentary May 11 The Congregation (Knutby) (US Premiere) May 15 Honour (Heder) - Season 3 May 18 Live Life (Leva Life) (North American Premiere) May 22 Meaning of Life May 25 Riding in Darkness (Nattryttarna) (North American Premiere)