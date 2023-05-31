What’s Coming to Viaplay in Summer 2023 ‘No Angel,’ ‘Liv Ullman: A Road Less Travelled,’ ‘Face to Face’ Season 3
This summer, Nordic streamer Viaplay is offering both dark thrillers and documentaries. In the satirical Scandinavian horror “No Angel” streaming July 6, a popular 17-year-old girl does the usual round of parties and boys — with a twist. She’s also a serial killer.
Watch the trailer for ‘No Angel’:
In “A Road Less Traveled” acclaimed actress-director Liv Ullmann looks back on decades of a successful career. In the documentary — streaming on June 22 — Ullman recounts the struggles she endured to gain respect in the entertainment industry. Some of her famous collaborators are also interviewed, including Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain, John Lithgow, and Jeremy Irons.
Coming to Viaplay this Summer:
June 1
- The Architect
June 8
- One of the Boys
June 22
- A Road Less Travelled
July 6
- No Angel
July 20
- Black Sands
Aug. 17
- Fenris
Aug. 31
- Face to Face, Season 3
Viaplay
Viaplay is a video on demand service focused on Nordic storytelling with more than 1,500 hours of award-winning content. The content library includes “Trom,” “Furia,” and “Partisan.” The line-up also includes Viaplay’s provocative young adult drama “Threesome,” a broad range of compelling documentaries, and much more.
The service launches in Canada on March 7, 2023.