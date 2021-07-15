What’s New on Disney Plus in August 2021: Marvel’s “What If?”, “Mrs. Doubtfire”, and “Cruella” at No Extra Charge

In August 2021, Disney+ subscribers will see the release of original series including Marvel’s “What If…” (August 11th) and Season 2 of “Diary of a Future President.”

But that’s not the only fresh content coming to Disney+ in August 2021.

August will see “Cruella” (August 27th) become available to all subscribers at no extra charge and no Premier Access needed.

The service will also continue to bring new episodes of “Monsters at Work”, “Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life”, “Turner & Hooch” and the season finale of the “The Mysterious Benedict Society.” Also, coming to Disney+ is “Mrs. Doubtfire” (August 6th), which currently isn’t available to stream anywhere.

Coming to Disney+ in August 2021

August 4

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Fit For Service

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. One Brick At A Time

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)

Short Circuit (Shorts) - Season 2 Premiere - All Episodes

Monsters at Work - Episode 106

Turner & Hooch - Episode 103

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 102

Marvel Studios Legends

August 6

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Finland’s Midnight Sun

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale

Mrs. Doubtfire

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 115

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 108 - Season Finale

August 11

Marvel’s “What If…” - Episode 101 - Series Premiere

Monsters at Work - Episode 107

Turner & Hooch - Episode 104

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 103

August 13

Aquamarine

Shark Attack Files (S1) - Ep. Sharks Gone Rogue

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 116

August 18

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Pack Attack

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Blind Faith

Disney The Owl House (S2), 5 episodes

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)

“Growing Up Animal” - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

“Diary of a Future President” - Season 2 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Marvel’s “What If…” - Episode 102

Monsters at Work - Episode 108

Turner & Hooch - Episode 105

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 104

August 20

Eragon

August 25

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Twin Trouble

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Dogs V Cats

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)

Gigantosaurus (S2)

Wicked Tuna (S10), 12 episodes

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian - “Making of Season 2 Finale”

Marvel’s “What If…” - Episode 103

Monsters at Work - Episode 109

Turner & Hooch - Episode 106

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 105

August 27