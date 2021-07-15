What’s New on Disney Plus in August 2021: Marvel’s “What If?”, “Mrs. Doubtfire”, and “Cruella” at No Extra Charge
In August 2021, Disney+ subscribers will see the release of original series including Marvel’s “What If…” (August 11th) and Season 2 of “Diary of a Future President.”
But that’s not the only fresh content coming to Disney+ in August 2021.
August will see “Cruella” (August 27th) become available to all subscribers at no extra charge and no Premier Access needed.
The service will also continue to bring new episodes of “Monsters at Work”, “Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life”, “Turner & Hooch” and the season finale of the “The Mysterious Benedict Society.” Also, coming to Disney+ is “Mrs. Doubtfire” (August 6th), which currently isn’t available to stream anywhere.
Coming to Disney+ in August 2021
August 4
- America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Fit For Service
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. One Brick At A Time
- Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)
- Short Circuit (Shorts) - Season 2 Premiere - All Episodes
- Monsters at Work - Episode 106
- Turner & Hooch - Episode 103
- Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 102
- Marvel Studios Legends
August 6
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Finland’s Midnight Sun
- Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 115
- The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 108 - Season Finale
August 11
- Marvel’s “What If…” - Episode 101 - Series Premiere
- Monsters at Work - Episode 107
- Turner & Hooch - Episode 104
- Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 103
August 13
- Aquamarine
- Shark Attack Files (S1) - Ep. Sharks Gone Rogue
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 116
August 18
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Pack Attack
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Blind Faith
- Disney The Owl House (S2), 5 episodes
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)
- “Growing Up Animal” - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
- “Diary of a Future President” - Season 2 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
- Marvel’s “What If…” - Episode 102
- Monsters at Work - Episode 108
- Turner & Hooch - Episode 105
- Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 104
August 20
- Eragon
August 25
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Twin Trouble
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Dogs V Cats
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)
- Gigantosaurus (S2)
- Wicked Tuna (S10), 12 episodes
- Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian - “Making of Season 2 Finale”
- Marvel’s “What If…” - Episode 103
- Monsters at Work - Episode 109
- Turner & Hooch - Episode 106
- Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 105
August 27
- Cruella
- Dan in Real Life
- Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration
- Underdog