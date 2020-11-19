What’s New on Disney Plus in December 2020, Including “Soul” and High School Musical Holiday Special
In December 2020, Disney+ subscribers will see the premiere of Pixar’s “Soul” (December 25), which is skipping theaters and heading straight to the service. It will also see the debut of the original movie “Godmothered” (December 4) starring Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher, as well as “Safety” (December 11), the empowering story of former Clemson safety Ray McElrathbey.
On December 18th, season 2 of The Mandalorian will come to close, in what will certainly be in a dramatic fashion.
But that’s not the only fresh content coming to Disney+ in December.
December will see the Disney+ debut of High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special. The HSM crew will perform their favorite Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s songs and share anecdotes from their memorable holidays, best – and most embarrassing.
The service will also be rounding out their film lineup by adding Anastasia (December 4), Big (December 4), Ralph Breaks the Internet (December 11), and Max Keeble’s Big Move (December 25).
Coming to Disney+ in December 2020
December 4
- Anastasia
- Big
- Big Sharks Rule
- Man vs. Shark
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- Sky High
- Godmothered
- The Mandalorian Season 2 - “Chapter 14”
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - “Keep On Rollin’” / “The Big Good Wolf”
December 11
- Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown
- Disney Holiday Magic Quest
- Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
- Safety - Original Movie
- The Mandalorian Season 2 - “Chapter 15”
- Extras - Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - “The Brave Little Squire” / “An Ordinary Date”
December 18
- `Buried Truth of the Maya
- Cosmos: Possible Worlds (s1)
- Disney Channel Holiday House Party
- Disney Parks Sunrise Series (s1)
- Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)
- Eddie the Eagle
- Into the Woods
- Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez
- On Pointe - Series Premiere
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log - Premiere
- Dory’s Reef Cam - Premiere
- Extras - Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World`
- The Mandalorian Season 2 - “Chapter 16” - Season Finale
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - Winter Finale
December 25
- Max Keeble’s Big Move
- Pixar’s Soul - Premiere
- Burrow - Premiere
- Extras - Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle