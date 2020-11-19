What’s New on Disney Plus in December 2020, Including “Soul” and High School Musical Holiday Special

In December 2020, Disney+ subscribers will see the premiere of Pixar’s “Soul” (December 25), which is skipping theaters and heading straight to the service. It will also see the debut of the original movie “Godmothered” (December 4) starring Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher, as well as “Safety” (December 11), the empowering story of former Clemson safety Ray McElrathbey.

On December 18th, season 2 of The Mandalorian will come to close, in what will certainly be in a dramatic fashion.

But that’s not the only fresh content coming to Disney+ in December.

December will see the Disney+ debut of High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special. The HSM crew will perform their favorite Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s songs and share anecdotes from their memorable holidays, best – and most embarrassing.

The service will also be rounding out their film lineup by adding Anastasia (December 4), Big (December 4), Ralph Breaks the Internet (December 11), and Max Keeble’s Big Move (December 25).

Coming to Disney+ in December 2020

December 4

Anastasia

Big

Big Sharks Rule

Man vs. Shark

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Sky High

Godmothered

The Mandalorian Season 2 - “Chapter 14”

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - “Keep On Rollin’” / “The Big Good Wolf”

December 11

Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric

Ralph Breaks the Internet

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Safety - Original Movie

The Mandalorian Season 2 - “Chapter 15”

Extras - Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - “The Brave Little Squire” / “An Ordinary Date”

December 18

`Buried Truth of the Maya

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (s1)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Parks Sunrise Series (s1)

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)

Eddie the Eagle

Into the Woods

Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez

On Pointe - Series Premiere

Arendelle Castle Yule Log - Premiere

Dory’s Reef Cam - Premiere

Extras - Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World`

The Mandalorian Season 2 - “Chapter 16” - Season Finale

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - Winter Finale

December 25