What’s New on Disney Plus in December 2021: ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid,’ ‘Encanto’ and More
December is a month of celebration, sitting by the fire, sipping cider and streaming with the family. In December, Disney+ is premiering some of its most anticipated content including “The Book of Boba Fett.” Episodes three through six, the finale, of “Hawkeye” will make their debut. The “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” animated movie premieres on the third, and the studio is so confident in the intellectual property that they have already greenlit the sequel, which Disney announced on Disney+ Day. “Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” movies from the “Ice Age” and “Home Alone” franchises, “Tron: Legacy”, and “Encanto” will also arrive on Disney+ this December.
Premieres
- The Book of Boba Fett (December 29th)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid (December 3rd)
- The Rescue (December 3rd)
- Welcome to Earth (December 8th)
- Foodtastic (December 15th)
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition (December 17th)
Library Additions
December 3rd
- Christmas… Again?!
- Disney Holiday Magic Quest
- Edward Scissorhands
- Ice Age
- Ice Age: Continental Drift
- Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas
- Million Dollar Arm
- Mr. Popper’s Penguins
December 8th
- The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)
- Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)
- Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S1)
- Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)
December 10th
- Tron: Legacy
December 15th
- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 4 episodes)
- Gigantosaurus (S3)
- Life Below Zero (S17)
- Science Of Stupid (S8)
December 17th
- Home Alone 4
- Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
December 22nd
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)
December 24th
- Encanto
- King Tut In Color
- Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids
December 29th
- T.O.T.S. (S3)
December 31st
- 80s Top Ten (S1)
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
