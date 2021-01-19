What’s New on Disney Plus in February 2021, Including ‘Flora & Ulysses’ and ‘Myth: A Frozen Tale’

In February 2021, Disney+ subscribers will continue to get new episodes of “WandaVision”, every Friday – but there is other great content to stream. It will also see all five seasons of “The Muppets” on February 19th.

But that’s not the only fresh content coming to Disney+ in February 2021.

February will see Disney+ debut of original film - Flora & Ulysses. In it, “Flora rescues a squirrel she names Ulysses, she is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers, which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora’s life—and her outlook—forever.”

It will also bring “Myth: A Frozen Tale” (Feb 26), which takes place in an enchanted forest outside of Arendelle. During the VR Short, the family sits down for a bedtime story and is transported to a vibrant and mystical world where the elemental spirits (inspired by Frozen 2) come to life and the myth of their past and future is revealed.

The service will also be rounding out their film lineup by adding Cheaper by the Dozen and Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (February 19th).

Coming to Disney+ in January 2020

Feb 5

Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki

Disney Upside-Down Magic

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (s7)

WandaVision - “Episode 105”

Feb 12

Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (s1)

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (s1)

Marvel’s Behind the Mask

WandaVision - “Episode 106”

Inside Pixar: Portraits

Feb 19

The Book of Life

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

The Muppet Show (s1)

The Muppet Show (s2)

The Muppet Show (s3)

The Muppet Show (s4)

The Muppet Show (s5)

Flora & Ulysses

WandaVision - “Episode 107”

Feb 26