What’s New on Disney Plus in January 2021, Including ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Dinosaurs’

In January 2021, Disney+ subscribers will see the premiere of WandaVision (January 15), which is the heavily anticipated Marvel series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. It will also see the return of “Earth to Ned” with ten all-new episodes on January 1st.

But that’s not the only fresh content coming to Disney+ in January.

January will see the Disney+ debut of Pixar Popcorn. This collection of mini shorts stars your favorite characters in all-new, bite size stories. Created directly by Pixar animators as a quick pop of Pixar fun.

It will also bring all four seasons of the ABC TV series “Dinosaurs” (January 29).

The service will also be rounding out their film lineup by adding The Wolverine (January 1), Ferdinand (January 8), and Mary Poppins Returns (January 15).

Sign Up Now $6.99 / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($5 savings).

Coming to Disney+ in January 2020

January 1

700 Sharks

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Great Shark Chow Down

Mega Hammerhead

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

The Wolverine (2013)

Earth to Ned (10 New Episodes)

January 8

Disney Fam Jam

Ferdinand

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 3

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 4

Toy Story That Time Forgot

January 15

Disney Elena of Avalor (s3)

Doctor Doolittle 3

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

WandaVision - Premiere

January 22

Wild Uganda

Pixar Popcorn (Premiere)

WandaVision - “Episode 102”

January 29