What’s New on Disney Plus in July 2021: New Original Series Shift to Wednesday
In July 2021, Disney+ subscribers will see a shift to the release schedule. Following the successful launch of “Loki”, which debuted on Wednesday, June 9th – all new original series will also be released on Wednesday.
July will see the release of major shows including “Monsters at Work” (July 7th), “Turner & Hooch” (July 21st), and “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” (July 28th).
- Monsters at Work: July 2, 2021 to July 7, 2021
- Turner & Hooch: July 16, 2021 to July 21, 2021
- Behind the Attraction: July 16, 2021 to July 21, 2021
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: July 23, 2021 to July 28, 2021
- Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts: July 30, 2021 to July 28, 2021
- The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse’s: July 30, 2021 to July 28, 2021
- Short Circuit Season 2: July 30, 2021 to August 4, 2021
- Growing Up Animal: August 20, 2021 to August 18, 2021
But that’s not the only fresh content coming to Disney+ in July 2021.
July will see Disney+ debut of “Black Widow” on Friday, July 9th as part of Disney+ Premier Access, which is available for $29.99, on top of your subscription.
The service will also continue to bring new episodes of “High School Musical”, “The Mysterious Benedict Society”, and “Star Wars: The Bad Batch”, which will all continue to be released on Fridays.
Coming to Disney+ in July 2021
July 2
- Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)
- Disney Junior Mickey Mouse
Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
- Disney Raven’s Home (S4)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)
Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico
- The Sandlot
- The Sandlot 2
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 110
- High School Musical: The Musical The Series - Episode 208
- The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 102
July 7
- Loki - Episode 105
- Monsters at Work - Episode 101 - Premiere
- Marvel Studios Legends
July 9
- Black Widow - “Disney+ Premier Access”
- Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons:
Party Palace Pals (S1)
- Flicka
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)
Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains
- Miraculous World: Shanghai, The
Legend Of Ladydragon
- Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale
Vs. Shark)
- Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)
- Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth
- When Sharks Attack (S7)
- World’s Biggest Bullshark
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 111
- High School Musical: The Musical The Series - Episode 209
- The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 103
July 14
- Loki - Episode 106 - Finale
- Monsters at Work - Episode 102
July 16
- The Croc That Ate Jaws
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)
Ep. Incredible Iceland
- Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends
(Shorts) (S1)
- Shark Attack Files (S1)
- Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story
- Shark Gangs
- We Bought A Zoo
- When Sharks Attack (S7)
- World’s Deadliest Sharks
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 112
- High School Musical: The Musical The Series - Episode 210
- The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 104
July 21
- Turner & Hooch - Episode 101 - Premiere
- Monsters at Work - Episode 103
- Behind The Attraction - All Episodes
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
July 23
- Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse
(S1) Ep. Mickey The Brave!
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)
Ep. Holy Mole Mexico
- Ice Age: The Meltdown
- Shark Attack Files (S1)
- Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)
- Playing With Sharks - Premiere
- Stuntman - Premiere
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 113
- High School Musical: The Musical The Series - Episode 211
- The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 105
July 28
- Turner & Hooch - Episode 102 - Premiere
- Monsters at Work - Episode 104
- Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts - All Episodes
- Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 101
- The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse - Batch 2
July 30
- Jungle Cruise - Disney+ Premier Access
- Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)
- Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)
- Garfield
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)
Ep. Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine
- Built For Mars: The Perseverance
Rover
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 114
- High School Musical: The Musical The Series - Episode 212
- The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 106