What’s New on Disney Plus in July 2021: New Original Series Shift to Wednesday

In July 2021, Disney+ subscribers will see a shift to the release schedule. Following the successful launch of “Loki”, which debuted on Wednesday, June 9th – all new original series will also be released on Wednesday.

July will see the release of major shows including “Monsters at Work” (July 7th), “Turner & Hooch” (July 21st), and “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” (July 28th).

But that’s not the only fresh content coming to Disney+ in July 2021.

July will see Disney+ debut of “Black Widow” on Friday, July 9th as part of Disney+ Premier Access, which is available for $29.99, on top of your subscription.

The service will also continue to bring new episodes of “High School Musical”, “The Mysterious Benedict Society”, and “Star Wars: The Bad Batch”, which will all continue to be released on Fridays.

Coming to Disney+ in July 2021

July 2

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse

Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Mixed-Up Adventures (S1) Disney Raven’s Home (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico

Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 110

High School Musical: The Musical The Series - Episode 208

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 102

July 7

Loki - Episode 105

Monsters at Work - Episode 101 - Premiere

Marvel Studios Legends

July 9

Black Widow - “Disney+ Premier Access”

Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons:

Party Palace Pals (S1)

Party Palace Pals (S1) Flicka

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains

Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains Miraculous World: Shanghai, The

Legend Of Ladydragon

Legend Of Ladydragon Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale

Vs. Shark)

Vs. Shark) Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World’s Biggest Bullshark

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 111

High School Musical: The Musical The Series - Episode 209

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 103

July 14

Loki - Episode 106 - Finale

Monsters at Work - Episode 102

July 16

The Croc That Ate Jaws

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Ep. Incredible Iceland

Ep. Incredible Iceland Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends

(Shorts) (S1)

(Shorts) (S1) Shark Attack Files (S1)

Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story

Shark Gangs

We Bought A Zoo

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World’s Deadliest Sharks

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 112

High School Musical: The Musical The Series - Episode 210

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 104

July 21

Turner & Hooch - Episode 101 - Premiere

Monsters at Work - Episode 103

Behind The Attraction - All Episodes

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki

July 23

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse

(S1) Ep. Mickey The Brave!

(S1) Ep. Mickey The Brave! Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Ep. Holy Mole Mexico

Ep. Holy Mole Mexico Ice Age: The Meltdown

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)

Playing With Sharks - Premiere

Stuntman - Premiere

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 113

High School Musical: The Musical The Series - Episode 211

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 105

July 28

Turner & Hooch - Episode 102 - Premiere

Monsters at Work - Episode 104

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts - All Episodes

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 101

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse - Batch 2

July 30