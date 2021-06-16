 Skip to Content
What’s New on Disney Plus in July 2021: New Original Series Shift to Wednesday

Jason Gurwin

In July 2021, Disney+ subscribers will see a shift to the release schedule. Following the successful launch of “Loki”, which debuted on Wednesday, June 9th – all new original series will also be released on Wednesday.

July will see the release of major shows including “Monsters at Work” (July 7th), “Turner & Hooch” (July 21st), and “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” (July 28th).

  • Monsters at Work: July 2, 2021 to July 7, 2021
  • Turner & Hooch: July 16, 2021 to July 21, 2021
  • Behind the Attraction: July 16, 2021 to July 21, 2021
  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: July 23, 2021 to July 28, 2021
  • Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts: July 30, 2021 to July 28, 2021
  • The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse’s: July 30, 2021 to July 28, 2021
  • Short Circuit Season 2: July 30, 2021 to August 4, 2021 
  • Growing Up Animal: August 20, 2021 to August 18, 2021

But that’s not the only fresh content coming to Disney+ in July 2021.

July will see Disney+ debut of “Black Widow” on Friday, July 9th as part of Disney+ Premier Access, which is available for $29.99, on top of your subscription.

The service will also continue to bring new episodes of “High School Musical”, “The Mysterious Benedict Society”, and “Star Wars: The Bad Batch”, which will all continue to be released on Fridays.

Coming to Disney+ in July 2021

July 2
  • Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)
  • Disney Junior Mickey Mouse
    Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
  • Disney Raven’s Home (S4)
  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)
    Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico
  • The Sandlot
  • The Sandlot 2
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 110
  • High School Musical: The Musical The Series - Episode 208
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 102
July 7
  • Loki - Episode 105
  • Monsters at Work - Episode 101 - Premiere
  • Marvel Studios Legends
July 9
  • Black Widow - “Disney+ Premier Access”
  • Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons:
    Party Palace Pals (S1)
  • Flicka
  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)
    Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains
  • Miraculous World: Shanghai, The
    Legend Of Ladydragon
  • Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale
    Vs. Shark)
  • Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)
  • Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth
  • When Sharks Attack (S7)
  • World’s Biggest Bullshark
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 111
  • High School Musical: The Musical The Series - Episode 209
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 103
July 14
  • Loki - Episode 106 - Finale
  • Monsters at Work - Episode 102
July 16
  • The Croc That Ate Jaws
  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)
    Ep. Incredible Iceland
  • Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends
    (Shorts) (S1)
  • Shark Attack Files (S1)
  • Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story
  • Shark Gangs
  • We Bought A Zoo
  • When Sharks Attack (S7)
  • World’s Deadliest Sharks
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 112
  • High School Musical: The Musical The Series - Episode 210
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 104
July 21
  • Turner & Hooch - Episode 101 - Premiere
  • Monsters at Work - Episode 103
  • Behind The Attraction - All Episodes
  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
July 23
  • Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse
    (S1) Ep. Mickey The Brave!
  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)
    Ep. Holy Mole Mexico
  • Ice Age: The Meltdown
  • Shark Attack Files (S1)
  • Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)
  • Playing With Sharks - Premiere
  • Stuntman - Premiere
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 113
  • High School Musical: The Musical The Series - Episode 211
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 105
July 28
  • Turner & Hooch - Episode 102 - Premiere
  • Monsters at Work - Episode 104
  • Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts - All Episodes
  • Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 101
  • The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse - Batch 2
July 30
  • Jungle Cruise - Disney+ Premier Access
  • Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)
  • Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)
  • Garfield
  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)
    Ep. Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine
  • Built For Mars: The Perseverance
    Rover
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 114
  • High School Musical: The Musical The Series - Episode 212
  • The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 106
