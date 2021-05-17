What’s New on Disney Plus in June 2021, Including ‘Loki’, ‘Luca’, & ‘Raya and The Last Dragon’ (for Free)

In June 2021, Disney+ subscribers will see the premiere of “Loki” on June 9th. Unlike other Disney Originals, new episodes will come every Wednesday.

The show follows the mercurial villain Loki resumes his role as the God of Mischief following the events of “Avengers: Endgame”.

But that’s not the only fresh content coming to Disney+ in June 2021.

May will see Disney+ debut Pixar’s latest film ‘Luca’ (June 18th), along with ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ (June 4th), becoming available to all subscribers at no extra charge.

The service will also continue to bring new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, High School Musical: The Musical The Series, and the premiere of the documentary “Wolfgang,” following the life of famous chef Wolfgang Puck.

Sign Up Now $7.99 / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($5 savings).

Coming to Disney+ in June 2021

June 4

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney Amphibia (S2)

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Ep. Texas Throwdown

Ep. Texas Throwdown Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Us Again

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Big Shot - Episode 108

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 106

High School Musical: The Musical The Series - Episode 204

June 9

Loki - Episode 101 - Premiere

June 11

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)

The Happiest Millionaire

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Portugal’s Rugged Coast

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)

Zenimation - Season 2 Premiere

Big Shot - Episode 109

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 107

High School Musical: The Musical The Series - Episode 205

June 16

Loki - Episode 102

June 18

Dino Ranch (S1)

Disney Just Roll With It (S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - The Maine Ingredient

Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)

Luca - Original Movie

Big Shot - Episode 110 - Season Finale

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 108

High School Musical: The Musical The Series - Episode 206

June 23

Loki - Episode 103

June 25

Disney Bunk’d (S4)

PJ Masks (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Croatia’s Coastal Adventure

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)

When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 109

High School Musical: The Musical The Series - Episode 207

Wolfgang - Documentary Premiere

June 30