What’s New on Disney Plus in June 2021, Including ‘Loki’, ‘Luca’, & ‘Raya and The Last Dragon’ (for Free)
In June 2021, Disney+ subscribers will see the premiere of “Loki” on June 9th. Unlike other Disney Originals, new episodes will come every Wednesday.
The show follows the mercurial villain Loki resumes his role as the God of Mischief following the events of “Avengers: Endgame”.
But that’s not the only fresh content coming to Disney+ in June 2021.
May will see Disney+ debut Pixar’s latest film ‘Luca’ (June 18th), along with ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ (June 4th), becoming available to all subscribers at no extra charge.
The service will also continue to bring new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, High School Musical: The Musical The Series, and the premiere of the documentary “Wolfgang,” following the life of famous chef Wolfgang Puck.
Coming to Disney+ in June 2021
June 4
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Disney Amphibia (S2)
- Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)
Ep. Texas Throwdown
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
- Us Again
- X-Men Origins: Wolverine
- Big Shot - Episode 108
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 106
- High School Musical: The Musical The Series - Episode 204
June 9
- Loki - Episode 101 - Premiere
June 11
- Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)
- The Happiest Millionaire
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Portugal’s Rugged Coast
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)
- Zenimation - Season 2 Premiere
- Big Shot - Episode 109
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 107
- High School Musical: The Musical The Series - Episode 205
June 16
- Loki - Episode 102
June 18
- Dino Ranch (S1)
- Disney Just Roll With It (S2)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - The Maine Ingredient
- Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)
- Luca - Original Movie
- Big Shot - Episode 110 - Season Finale
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 108
- High School Musical: The Musical The Series - Episode 206
June 23
- Loki - Episode 103
June 25
- Disney Bunk’d (S4)
- PJ Masks (S4)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Croatia’s Coastal Adventure
- Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)
- When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 109
- High School Musical: The Musical The Series - Episode 207
- Wolfgang - Documentary Premiere
June 30
- Loki - Episode 104