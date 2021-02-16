What’s New on Disney Plus in March 2021, Including ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ and ‘The Mighty Ducks’

In March 2021, Disney+ subscribers will see the finale of WandaVison on March 5th, followed by the premiere of the latest Marvel series “The Falcon and the Winter Solider” on March 19th.

The show stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.

But that’s not the only fresh content coming to Disney+ in March 2021.

February will see Disney+ debut of “Raya and the Last Dragon”, which will be available for $29.99 through Premier Access on March 5th. In it, 500 years after an evil force threatened, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

It will also bring The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (March 26), which sees a new group of misfit kids and an old rundown rink managed by a familiar face — Gordon Bombay — they begin a journey to challenge the cutthroat culture of youth sports today, and rediscover the joy of playing just for the love of the game.

The service will also be rounding out their film lineup by adding Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, and a new Nat Geo documentary “Own the Room.”

March 5

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Heartland Docs, DVM (s2)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Premier Access)

WandaVision - “Finale”

March 12

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In

Disney My Music Story: Perfume

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s1)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s2)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s3)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s4)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s5)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s6)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s7)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (s8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (s7)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Own The Room (Documentary) - Disney+ Original

Marvel Studios Assembled (Making of WandaVision) - “Premiere”

Marvel Studios: Legends

March 19

Disney Big Hero 6 The Series (s3)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time

Mexico Untamed (s1)

The Falcon and The Winter Solider (Premiere)

Feb 26