What’s New on Disney Plus in September 2021: ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ & ‘Star Wars: Visions’
The new Disney+ Original Series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. premieres on Sept. 8. Doogie is a coming-of-age dramedy inspired by the classic 1980s hit ABC medical series Doogie Howser, M.D., and follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Andi Mack), a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.
Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her career-driven mother, Dr. Clara Hannon (Kathleen Rose Perkins, Episodes), who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, her doting father Benny (Jason Scott Lee, Mulan) who helps keep her connected to what matters most, her free-spirited older brother Kai, her gregarious younger brother Brian Patrick, her best friend Steph, her surfer crush Walter and her fellow hospital colleagues, Dr. Lee, Charles and Noelani.
Star Wars: Visions premieres on Sept. 22, bringing an entirely new interpretation of the Star Wars galaxy to light. Bold artistic visions and stories come from seven of the most talented anime studios from Japan to bring an anthology series with a look at Star Wars unlike anything seen before. An all-star cast of voices will join with those artists to bring those visions to life.
In addition, September will see new episodes of Marvel Studios Legends, Turner & Hooch, Chip ‘N Dale: Park Life, Monsters at Work, and Marvel Studios’ What If…?
New from Disney+ in September 2021:
Wednesday, September 1
New Library Titles
Alaska Animal Rescue (S2)
Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog (S1) Ep. Tall End Of Trauma
Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog (S1) Ep. Hijacked Pack
Disney Junior’s The Chicken Squad (S1), 4 episodes
Disney+ Originals
Dug Days (Shorts) - (all episodes streaming)
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 106 “The Hazelnut King / Egg Baby / Mega Muscle Chip”
Marvel Studios Legends - “The Ten Rings”
Monsters at Work - Episode 110 “It’s Laughter They’re After”
Turner & Hooch - Episode 107 “To Serve and Pawtect”
What If…? - Episode 104
Thursday, September 2
Disney+ Originals
Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal
Friday, September 3
New Library Titles
Dark Phoenix
Smoky Mountain Park Rangers
Tomorrowland
Disney+ Originals
Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Wednesday, September 8
New Library Titles
Disney Junior’s Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes
Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1 - S3)
The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes
The Wizard of Paws (S1)
Disney+ Originals
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 101 “Aloha - The Hello One”
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 107 “Struggling Duckling / Friends Of The Family / Top Dog”
Turner & Hooch - Episode 108 “Arf Appreciation”
What If…? - Episode 105
Friday, September 10
New Library Titles
Disney’s Far Away From Raven’s Home
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Disney+ Originals
Twenty Something (Short)
Wednesday, September 15
New Library Titles
Disney Junior’s Ready For Preschool (S2)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes
Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes
Disney+ Originals
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 108 “The Ghost / The Imperfect Crime / Nut Soup”
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 102 “Love Is A Mystery”
Turner & Hooch - Episode 109 “Witness Pup-tection”
What If…? - Episode 106
Friday, September 17
New Library Titles
Confessions of a Shopaholic
Disney’s Descendants: The Royal Wedding
Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall
Flooded Tombs Of The Nile
Jade Eyed Leopard
Disney+ Originals
Nona (Short)
Wednesday, September 22
New Library Titles
Dog: Impossible (S2)
Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: Visions (Shorts) - Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus) - Bonus Featurettes (All Episodes Streaming)
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 109 “The Unusual Nutspects / An Evening With Clarice / Craft Craze”
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 103 “License To Not Drive”
Turner & Hooch - Episode 110 “Lost And Hound”
What If…? - Episode 107
Friday, September 24
New Library Titles
Spooky Buddies
The Fault in Our Stars
Disney+ Originals
A Spark Story - (Premiere)
Wednesday, September 29
New Library Titles
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1), 7 episodes
Disney Junior’s Muppet Babies (S3), 8 episodes
Disney Junior’s Ready For Preschool (S1)
Disney Junior’s Vampirina (S3)
Great Barrier Reef (S1)
The Hatcher Family Dairy (S1)
Rolie Polie Olie (S1 - S5)
Disney+ Originals
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 110 “Too Late To Hibernate / Sorry Nut Sorry / Never Trust A Sausage”
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 104 “Lahela & Stitch”
Turner & Hooch - Episode 111 “Hooch Machina”
What If…? - Episode 108