What’s Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in May 2022, Including ‘The Kids in the Hall,’ ‘Lovestruck High’

In May, Prime Video is premiering an eight-episode revival of the iconic sketch comedy show “The Kids in the Hall.” Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson are back with new sketches and crazy characters on May 13.

Also hitting the streamer in May is a reality dating show narrated by Lindsay Lohan. “Lovestruck High” takes adults back to high school, where anything and everything goes. The students, from a range of backgrounds and orientations, have one mission: “Find their perfect date for prom and be crowned prom royalty.” The new series debuts on Prime Video on May 18.

Watch a preview for “Lovestruck High”:

Also coming to the Amazon streamer his month, Season 2 of “The Wilds,” as well as the docuseries “The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith,” which follows a 1974 murder and the subsequent search for the killer.

Coming in May:

May 1

Blue Clues S1 (1999)

May 6

The Wilds S2 (2022)

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith S1 (2022)

May 13

The Kids in the Hall S1 (2022)

A Quiet Place Part II (2020)

Rumble (2021)

Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021)

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (2021)

Wrath Of Man (2021)

Independence Day (1996)

Tombstone (1993)

Open Range (2003)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

The Guardian (2006)

Office Space (1999)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

Taken (2008)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Hitman (2007)

Red Tails (2012)

Sideways (2021)

Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

May 18

Lovestruck High (2022)

May 19

Bang Bang Baby S1, Part 2 (2022)

May 20

Night Sky (2022)

LOL: Si te ríes, pierdes (2022)

Love And Monsters (2020)

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

Horizon Line (2021)

The Marksman (2021)

Day Zero (2022)

May 27