What’s Streaming on Amazon Freevee in May 2022, Including ‘Bosch: Legacy,’ ‘Troppo’

Formerly known as IMDb TV, the newly rebranded Freevee is bringing original shows and popular movies to fans this month. Highlighting the free streamer’s offerings is “Bosch: Legacy,” premiering on May 6.

The show is a spinoff of Prime Video’s long-running “Bosch,” which ended last summer. Amazon is Freevee’s parent company. In the new series, former LAPD homicide detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) teams up with his one-time enemy, civil-rights attorney Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers).

Watch a preview for “Bosch: Legacy”:

A second original series coming to Freevee in May is “Troppo,” which centers on an ex-cop forced to hide in the Australian tropics because he is accused of a crime he did not commit.

Also up is the entertaining magic movie “Now You See Me,” starring Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan. The heist film is about an Interpol detective trying to catch a team of illusionists who manage to pull off seemingly impossible robberies during their dazzling performances.

Coming in May:

TV

Bosch Legacy (S1) – May 6

Troppo (S1) – May 20

Movies

May 1

Beautiful Mind (2001)

A Few Good Men (1992)

A Perfect Getaway (2009)

Analyze This (1999)

Baby Mama (2008)

Black Swan (2010)

Blue Valentine (2010)

Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink (2018)

Bride Wars (2009)

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Crazy Heart (2009)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Deja Vu (2006)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Funny People (2009)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Gone Girl (2014)

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Hanna (2011)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Hulk (2003)

In Bruges (2008)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return (2013)

Linsanity (2013)

London Fields (2018)

Now You See Me (2013)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Safe House (2012)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Book of Life (2014)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Hunt (2020)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Librarian III: The Curse of the Judas Chalice (2008)

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear(2004)

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Waterboy (1998)

The Whole Truth (2016)

Tower Heist (2011)

What’s Your Number? (2011)

Year One (2009)

Your Highness (2011)

The Librarian Movies The film series following the globe-spanning adventures of the Librarians, guardians of powerful and magical relics, as they recover items and store them in the Library.

May 2

Hellboy (2019)

May 6

Bosch: Legacy S1 (2022)

May 8

Sleepless (2017)

May 20

Troppo S1 (2022)

May 23

Dredd (2012)

Bombshell (2019)